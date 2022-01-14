Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 24 Live Score: All-out inflicted on Patna Pirates; JPP lead at Half-time

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 24 Live Score: The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on in Bengaluru on Friday, January 14 on Friday, January 14 with riveting ‘double-panga’ encounters. Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Patna Pirates in the first match of Friday. In the second match, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in what is expected to be a high-voltage Read More
Substitute Pawan with a super double thigh hold to stop Sachin Tanwar in his tracks. 5-point lead for JPP over Patna Pirates with just under 10 minutes to go in the game.
Sachin with a fantastic raid. Two points – a touch point and then evades a dash. And that revives Mohammadreza Shardlou. Empty raid by Deepak Navas Hooda. Prashanth Kumar Rai in for Patna and fantastic defending by Jaipur. Do-or-Die raid for JPP and it is Arjun Deshwal and he picks up Shardlou again. Do-or-Die now for Patna Pirates, Prashanth Kumar Rai picks up multiple points. Big moment in the game for Patna. Two points.
Pirates with a good start as Monu Goyat picks up a bonus point and Deepak Navas Hooda puts in an empty raid. In comes Monu Goyat and he is tackled. Might close as Goyat seemed to have his outstreched finger nearly past the center line, but the decision goes against Patna Pirates.
Jaipur Pink Panthers with a solid start. They inflict all-out on Patna Pirates as substitute Monu is tackled, but he gets a bonus point. Patna reset and Arjun Deshwal with a successful raid for JPP. Out goes Shardlou and Neeraj Kumar. Two points and JPP with a 6-point lead over the table-toppers. Patna review and are unsuccessful. 2 points for JPP. They have 6 point lead heading into the half-time. JPP lead Pirates 18-12.
Patna Pirates under the pump with three men on the mat for them. Mohammadreza Shardlou picks up a bonus point. Deepak Hooda with an empty raid for JPP. Shardlou again in with the raid, empty this time. Fantastic defence by Patna Pirates to deny Arjun Deshwal a point. Now, Do-or-Die raid for Deepak Navas Hooda and he tags Neeraj Kumar. Patna down to two men
Defenders stepping it up and it is the superstar Mohammadreza Shardlou with a fantastic block on Deepak Navas Hooda. But, Monu Goyat puts in a successful raid and walks back with two points. JPP challenge the decision asking for raider being out of bounds. No part of the body inside the court when Goyat slides his hand in. Successful review for JPP. Panthers level score, Goyat in the bench.
Do-or-Die raid for JPP now. Naveen in for the raid and he also gets tackled. on the second attempt. Neeraj Kumar went in with the ankle hold and Sajin comes in with the dash. Patna is back in the lead. But, JPP tackle Prashanth Kumar Rai. Another ankle hold, this by Sahul Kumar.
Do-or-Die raid for Patna Pirates and this is Sachin Tanwar in for the raid, but he is blocked. First tackle point of the night with a dash from raider Naveen. Fantastic block. Scores level at 7-7.
Prashanth Kumar Rai off the mark as Sandeep Dhull with the error again as he goes for the ankle hold and is unsuccessful. Arjun Deshwal goes out of bounds without a touch and he is out. Monu Goyat is also on the bench for Patna. Sachin raiding for Patna and he goes back empty-handed. In comes Deepak Navas Hooda for JPP, and picks up a touchpoint on Prashanth Kumar Rai
A frantic start to the game with Deepak Navas Hooda and Monu Goyat racking up points. Hooda gets Sajin for the second time in the match, while Goyat is keeping Patna Pirates ahead.
Patna Pirates win the toss and they have the choice of court, Jaipur Pink Panthers will have the first crack. First raid of the night from them and it is their star raider Arjun Deshwal, empty raid. In comes Monu Goyat for Patna Pirates and he starts with a multi-point raid. Two points. Fantastic start for Patna and Goyat
Patna Pirates are sitting pretty at the top of the table while Jaipur Pink Panthers are in 7th position. Pirates have four wins in their last five matches, with one being a tie. Jaipur, after a slow start have strung together two wins and will be looking to get one up on Pirates
Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.
Match 1 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Patna Pirates in Match 53 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season. The Jaipur Pink Panthers will come into this match placed seventh in the Pro Kabaddi standings as they are with 23 points. They have four wins and losses each from eight games so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.
The opening match of Friday between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Amit, Naveen, Vishal
Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil
Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls
The Gujarat Giants will take on Bengaluru Bulls in Match 54 of the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. This match will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.
The Giants come into this match placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 20 points to their name from eight games. They have two wins and as many draws in the season so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have lost all their four matches as they look to start the climb in the points table.
The teams will lock horns at 08:30 PM IST in the second match of Friday.
Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Narwal, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh, Ankit, Sumit
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday, January 14.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Friday begin?
The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network will telecast the match
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Disney+ Hotstar will stream the fixtures live.
