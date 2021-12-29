Pro Kabaddi League Day 8 Live Score: Dabang Delhi KC Crush Bengal Warriors 52-35

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 8 Live Score: The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will have two exciting matches on Wednesday night. The first match will be between table toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors. Whereas, the Gujarat Giants will square off against UP Yoddha in Wednesday's second match. Both the matches will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.
One way traffic all along in the first game tonight with Dabang Delhi KC in marauding form against defending champions Bengal Warriors. Delhi were off the bat quickly and they continued to rack up points leaving Bengal in the trail. Maninder fought hard with 16 raid points, but he was no match to Naveeen Express who got 24 points. Vijay added 10 while in defence Ashu Malik had 3, Jeeva Kumar 3. For Bengal, apart from Maninder, Sukesh earned 9 points, Nabibaksh 3 and defender Abozar Mighani got 4. With this win, Delhi maintain their top spot.
Bengal Warriors losing the plot quickly. The defender goes out of bounds and a touchpoint on Mighani by Naveen and that’s the third all-out on Bengal Warriors. But, MAnainder roars back as Bengal regroup; Super raid – three points, but Naveen continues to rack up points. Delhi lead 50-34 with just over two minutes left.
Plenty to ponder for Bengal Warriors as with five minutes left they take a time out. Sukesh Hegde has been racking up bonus points, but Maninder is off the mat and that is not good news for the deending champions. Delhi on the other hand have been steller both in defence and attack with Naveen Kumar leading the charge, he has been ably supported by Vijay and his defenders. 14 point lead Delhi have, this is Delhi’s game to lose now.
Maninder Singh with another successful raid. Sandeep Narwal gifts a point to Bengal and on the return raid, Abozar Mighani with a fantastic thigh hold tackles Vijay. But, Bengal lose Maninder also. Delhi lead 42- 29
Super10 for Vijay. Good game for him as well. While Naveen Kumar has been hogging the limelight, Vijay has quietly gone about his business and has earned 10 points. Maninder though is keeping Bengal Warriors alive. Another successful raid on Jeeva.
It is a good start for Bengal Warriors in the second half. 8 points to start off with as opposed to Delhi’s one. A couple of errors from Manjeet Chillar and Maninder is rolling well now.
Finally something for Bengal Warriors at half-time. Super tackle point and Naveen Kumar is off the mat. But Dabang Delhi KC in blistering form have taken a 33-15 lead. 16 raid points for Naveen already. Vijay has done well with 6 for Delhi. For Bengal, their defense have been poor. Abazar Mighani the lone bright spot with 3 tackle points. Sukesh was good for Bengal in the first half with 6 raid points while Maninder so far has 3.
Sandeep Narwal and Jeeva had been on fire for Delhi. What defending this as Maninder goes off the mat again. Bengal Warriors have yet to make a tackle point. Delhi lead 26-9 s Bengal Warriors.
21-7 to Delhi as Bengal Warriors crash to another all out. Not just Naveen Kumar, but Delhi’s second raider Vijay too is coming to the party
Delhi are off the block quickly and have a 12-point lead over Bengal. The defending champions are reeling. Maninder Singh though is still on the mat, but Naveen Kumar already has a Super10. Steeler form from the raider.
Bengal Warriors under the pump early on. They are on the verge of All out. Sukesh Hegde halts that for a while. but Naveen Kumar with another successful raid had left Bengal reeling with Nabibaksh as the lone player. And he cannot make a successful raid. All out inflicted on Bengal. Delhi lead 10-4
Bengal Warriors start the raid, it is Maninder Singh to start the proceedings and he claims a touch on Joginder Narwal; Narwal isn’t having it. Naveen Kumar though opens the account for Delhi and adds another successful raid. Manainder is tackled; Jiva with initial move for Delhi. Delhi with the early lead
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar or Krishan
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal or Vijin Thangadurai
The Delhi-based franchise won both their opening fixtures, however, their winning run ended in a draw in their previous match against the Gujarat Fortune Giants, with both teams scoring 24 points each. They are currently placed atop the points table with 13 points from three matches and will aim to consolidate that spot with a win here. On the other hand, opponents Bengal Warriors had a similar run in the tournament so far, with two wins, before falling short by a single point against the Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter. The Warriorsoccupy the third place with 11 points thus far, they too will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi.
Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Wednesday’s games live streaming online and TV details.
Here’s the match line-up details
Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7:
The second match of the night will be between Gujarat Fortune Giants and U.P. Yoddha. The Giants find themselves in seventh place with nine points, having won, lost and drawn, one eachof the three games. On the other hand, UP Warriors are two slots below at ninth in the points table. They too have played the same number of matches but lost two and won thus far. Both clubs need to win this fight to start the journey towards the top four slots.
Gujarat Fortune Giants vs U.P. Yoddha predicted playing 7:
Gujarat Fortune Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS
U.P.Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep or Shubham Kumar
When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?
PKL 2021-22, December 29 fixtures will be held on Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
When do Wednesday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?
There are two matches today. The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.
