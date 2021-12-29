Pro Kabaddi League Day 8 Live Score: Dabang Delhi KC Crush Bengal Warriors 52-35

Read more

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Wednesday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Here’s the match line-up details

The Delhi-based franchise won both their opening fixtures, however, their winning run ended in a draw in their previous match against the Gujarat Fortune Giants, with both teams scoring 24 points each. They are currently placed atop the points table with 13 points from three matches and will aim to consolidate that spot with a win here. On the other hand, opponents Bengal Warriors had a similar run in the tournament so far, with two wins, before falling short by a single point against the Bengaluru Bulls in their last encounter. The Warriorsoccupy the third place with 11 points thus far, they too will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7:

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar or Krishan

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Sukesh Hegde, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Parveen Satpal or Vijin Thangadurai

The second match of the night will be between Gujarat Fortune Giants and U.P. Yoddha. The Giants find themselves in seventh place with nine points, having won, lost and drawn, one eachof the three games. On the other hand, UP Warriors are two slots below at ninth in the points table. They too have played the same number of matches but lost two and won thus far. Both clubs need to win this fight to start the journey towards the top four slots.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs U.P. Yoddha predicted playing 7:

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS

U.P.Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep or Shubham Kumar

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, December 29 fixtures will be held on Tuesday at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When do Wednesday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

There are two matches today. The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

