Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 32 Live Score: Bengal Warriors Lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 14-11 at Half-time

Third all-out on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Third 2 + 2 wipe out for JPP and with just 3 minutes to go, Bengal have a massive 20-point lead. That is the game for Bengal now. JPP will look to salvage one point from this game.
Bengal Warriors motoring along well here. The defence is coming together really well. Vshal Mane with a stupendous tackle and a superlative assist from Mohammad Nabibaksh takes out Arjun Deshwal and then Amit with double thigh hold on Nitin Rawal helps Bengal to a massive 15-point lead over JPP with just over five minutes to play.
What a turnaround this. Maninder Singh wipes out JPP once again, and another all-out inflicted on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Bengal Warriors race to a 13-point lead. Reset time got JPP, who are without their star player Deepak Nivas Hooda.
Ran Singh with a perfect ankle hold and Vishal Mane with the assist. Arjun Deshwal back on the bench. JPP down to three men again. Mohammad Nabibaksh with an empty raid for Bengal. JPP with an empty raid, they will be playing on Do-or_die raid and it is one for Bengal and Maninder Singh picks out the right corner once again. Super10 for Maninder and JPP on the verge of another all out.
Second half underway and Maninder Singh wipes out the two remaining JPP players. 4 points for Bengal Warriors, all-out inflicted on JPP. Bengal Warriors now with a five-point lead. Maninder Singh with another mighty raid. That’s a three-point raid. Muscles through the defence. Bengal now lead by 8 points
Maninder Singh with a two-point raid and crucial Bengal with the crucial lead in the last minute of the first half. Do-or-Die raid for JPP, and Vishal Mane with a beast of a dash throws Arjun Deshwal out of bounds. Half-time and Bengal Warriors lead 14-11 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Do-or-Die raid for Bengal and the young raider Anand picks out the defender on the left corner. At the other end, Amit takes out Sukesh Hegde. End to end stuff this. Anand in for another raid, no points for him this time around. Arjun Deshwal goes back empty-handed for JPP. In comes Mohamamd Nabibaksh and he picks out Sahul Kumar from the right corner. Maninder Singh revived.
Do-or-Die raid for Maninder Singh with 5 JPP players on the mat and Maninder is taken down. Vishal with a double ankle hold with a fantastic tackle. Do-or-Die for JPP and Ran Singh halts Nitin Rawal. Anand in for the raid for Bengal and he goes back empty-handed. In comes Amit for JPP, no bonus on offer and Amit plays it safe. Mohammad Nabibaksh in for Bengal and he too goes empty-handed.
Sukesh Hegde draws level for Bengal Warriors with a 2-point raid and JPP roar back with their defence taking down Mohammad Nabibaksh and Arjun Deshwal raids and picks out Sukesh Hegde, Bengal Warriors under the pump with just three on the mat. Bengal Warriors with a super tackle opportunity. for Nitin Rawal for, but he plays it safe. Substitute Anand in for Bengal on Do-or-Die and he gets a touchpoint (excellent toe touch) on Sahul Kumar. Maninder Singh revived. Abozar Meghani brings down Arjun Deshwal and scores level at 8-8
Arjun Deshwal with a three-point raid – bonus plus takes out Ran Singh and Vishal Mane. JPP in the lead and the defence takes out Maninder Singh as well. JPP with the early lead at 5-3
And we are underway. Bengal Warriors with first raid of the night and it is Maninder Singh and he gets a bonus point. Arjun Deshwal with an empty raid for JPP. Maninder Singh comes in for the second raid and picks up a touch point. Bengal lead 2-0
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Monday, January 24 with another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters. Bengal Warriors will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Saturday’s games, live streaming online and TV details.
Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Defending champions Bengal Warriors will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. This match will take place at The Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM.
The Bengal Warriors have a clear edge over the Jaipur Pink Panthers as far as the head-to-head encounters are concerned. In the reverse fixture, the Warriors beat Panthers and are clear favourites heading into this match.
The opening match of Monday between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7:
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Vijin Thangadurai, Darshan J, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit
Match 2 – Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
Puneri Paltan, are a side in form, and they will clash with Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday at The Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. This match will start at 8.30 pm. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are struggling as their raider Naveen Kumar still nursing an injury. They enter the match after losing their last match against Haryana Steelers.
In the reverse fixture, Delhi won the match with comfort as Naveen Kumar stole the show. However, he is injured and this gives Puneri Paltan an edge. It needs to be mentioned here that heading into this match Delhi look the superior side, but as per current form, Pune are certainly the favourites.
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7:
Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Goyat, Vijay Malik, Ashu, Manjeet Chillar, Vikash D, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal
