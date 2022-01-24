Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 32 Live Score: Bengal Warriors Lead Jaipur Pink Panthers 14-11 at Half-time

Read more

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 32 Live Score: Maninder Singh with a two-point raid and crucial Bengal with the crucial lead in the last minute of the first half. Do-or-Die raid for JPP, and Vishal Mane with a beast of a dash throws Arjun Deshwal out of bounds. Half-time and Bengal Warriors lead 14-11 vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Monday, January 24 with another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters. Bengal Warriors will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Saturday’s games, live streaming online and TV details.

Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Defending champions Bengal Warriors will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. This match will take place at The Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM.

The Bengal Warriors have a clear edge over the Jaipur Pink Panthers as far as the head-to-head encounters are concerned. In the reverse fixture, the Warriors beat Panthers and are clear favourites heading into this match.

The opening match of Monday between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Vijin Thangadurai, Darshan J, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Amit

Match 2 – Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Puneri Paltan, are a side in form, and they will clash with Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday at The Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. This match will start at 8.30 pm. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are struggling as their raider Naveen Kumar still nursing an injury. They enter the match after losing their last match against Haryana Steelers.

In the reverse fixture, Delhi won the match with comfort as Naveen Kumar stole the show. However, he is injured and this gives Puneri Paltan an edge. It needs to be mentioned here that heading into this match Delhi look the superior side, but as per current form, Pune are certainly the favourites.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Goyat, Vijay Malik, Ashu, Manjeet Chillar, Vikash D, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.