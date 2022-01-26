Live now
Key EventsKey Events
Two points for U Mumbai, GB Morey taking the lead for U Mumba, but Naresh gets a point again for Bengaluru. And we are done with the first half as U Mumbai take a two point lead. But there is all more room for Bulls to comeback. All eyes will be on Pawan Sehrawat.
Bengaluru Bulls 20-22 U Mumba
Exceptional 17 minutes of Kabaddi….absolute thriller. Both the teams were all out as they remain inseparable. Bengaluru 17, U Mumbai 17.
Great raid from Rahul Sethpal. A couple of bonus points. What a comeback from U Mumba. They were on the brink, but their last two raids by Ajith Kumar and Sethpal just turned the game in their favour.
Bengaluru Bulls 13-17 U Mumba
Now then. What a comeback from Bulls, what a comeback from Pawan Sehrawat. Bulls are into the lead with 12 points, Sehrawat gets 11 off them. Bengaluru 12-11 U Mumba.
That will be a two-point raid…actually it was a bonus. Two in form defenders of U Mumbai taken out. Bengaluru gets three points, they are closing the gap here. Meanwhile great Kabaddi from Pawan Sehrawat. Scoreline Bengaluru Bulls 8-10 U Mumba.
Abhishek Singh opens the account for U Mumba and in no time Fazel Atrachali has put his team ahead by two points. And they get two more points. What start. Even before you know it, Bengaluru are down to just two men!
Both teams beat Telugu Titans in their previous outings and will be eyeing a victory as the tournament enters the make-or-break stages. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali showed glimpses of his best against the Titans and will be pumped for the personal battle against the league’s best raider Pawan Sehrawat.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Vivo Pro Kabaddi League where Bengaluru Bulls are taking on U Mumbai. It’s gonna be an exciting contest. So stay tuned.
‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali secured his first High 5 of the season and raider Abhishek Singh clinched a Super 10 in Mumbai’s previous match. But in Bengaluru Bulls, they face an entirely different unit powered by their captain ‘High-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat who already has 186 raid points in Season 8. The Green Sleeve holder (given to the raider with the highest points) has been heads and shoulders above his competition and will be looking forward to challenging the Mumbai defence. He is predominantly a left raider which means the game will see Pawan and Fazel face each other often. Fazel knows a corner’s work is only effective if support arrives in time and will be telling Rahul Sethpal and Rinku to be on their toes.
Mumbai were the winners when the teams met in the first match of Season 8, but the Bulls have risen in confidence since then. Bharat and Deepak Narwal’s emergence as good backup raiders has also ensured Pawan spends lesser time in the dugout. That said, the Bulls are still dependent on their captain for the bulk of the points. Mumbai coach Rajaguru Subramanian will therefore want his defence to be aggressive even if that means leaking points occasionally.
At the other end, Abhishek Singh will hope to target the Bulls defence. His running hand touch has been a treat to watch in Season 8, but he will be running into right corner Saurabh Nandal who is perhaps the league’s best at stopping raiders on the move. Bengaluru might also add a versatile defender like G.B. More in the starting 7 to add steel to their covers and surprise Abhishek Singh as he moves for the right corner. V Ajith Kumar’s form will be vital for U Mumba to match Bulls for the raiding points. He is yet to show his full potential after recovering from a back injury.
A win for Bengaluru will consolidate their position on top of the points table. U Mumba, meanwhile, will be eyeing all 5 points to ensure they stay in the hunt for a playoff spot.
