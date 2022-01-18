Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 28 Live Score: Dabang Delhi KC Lead Patna Pirates 19-10 at Half-time

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 28 Live Score: Under two minutes to go for the half-time and Delhi with a 9-point lead, and they extend it to 10 as SandeepNarwal takes out the impressive Mohammadreza Shardlou. Do-or-Die raid for Patna and Guman Singh takes out Manjeet Chillar right on the buzzer. That’s half-time Delhi lead Patna 19-10. Sandeep Narwal with 6 points, 4 for Vijay and 3 for Ashu Malik. For Patna, Read More
Under two minutes to go for the half-time and Delhi with a 9-point lead, and they extend it to 10 as SandeepNarwal takes out the impressive Mohammadreza Shardlou. Do-or-Die raid for Patna and Guman Singh takes out Manjeet Chillar right on the buzzer. That’s half-time Delhi lead Patna 19-10. Sandeep Narwal with 6 points, 4 for Vijay and 3 for Ashu Malik. For Patna, Skipper Prashanth Kumar Rai with 4 points, 2 each for defender Neeraj Kumar and raider Sachin Tanwar.
Do-or-Die raid for Delhi and Sandeep Narwal gets a bonus and a touchpoint. Another good raid by the allrounder. And Delhi defence back it up with another tackle point. Sachin Tanwar demolished. Krishan with a solid block and the Delhi defence pounce on the lanky raider. Delhi lead 18-9
Sandeep Narwal with another raid for Delhi. It’s an empty raid. In comes Prashanth Kumar Rai for his raid for Patna and he is taken down. Manjeet Chillar, the skipper for this match, is in top form.
Delhi mounting the pressure on Patna as they lose another raider. Tackle point for Delhi. But, Patna defence open their account with their first tackle point of the night. Ashu Malik is pushed out; but trouble for Patna. Sajin seems injured, he is in pain clutching his knee. Sachin Tanwar takes a point off, he takes out left corner Vikas. Vijay is taken down at the other end. Delhi’s lead down to 5 points.
Ashu Malik with a fantastic 4-point raid. Evades Shardlou’s ankle hold and Nerraj dash to reach the centerline. Patna are all-out and trail by 5 points. Patna reset.
Delhi draw parity. Manjeet Chillar – the league’s best defender in terms of tackle point takes down Prashanth Kumar Rai. And Sandeep Narwal with a fantastic raid. Two points and Delhi in the lead. Mohammadreza Shardlou in for Patna now, he runs down the clock. They are banking on the Do-or-Die raid. On the other side, Narwal with an empty raid. Patna down to 2 men.
Fantastic defence from Delhi and that’s the first tackle point for the match. Goes to Delhi. Sachin Tanwar goes down. Vikas D with the initial touch and the rest of the veteran Delhi defence pounce on Sachin. Vijay with another touchpoint. Delhi are keeping pace with Patna
Do-or-Die raid by Delhi and Vijay picks up a bonus point. Sachin comes in – and empty raid again. Vijay in for Delhi now and he gets a touchpoint on Sajin. Patna lead 3-2 with Prashanth Kumar Rai for Patna on a Do-or-die raid. He picks up a bonus point.
Sachin Tanwar starts the proceedings from Patna Pirates and starts off with a bonus point. Empty raid from Delhi to start – Sandeep Narwal. Prashanth Kumar with two raid points for Patna. Vijay for Delhi, yet another empty raid. In comes Sachin for his second dig – empty raid.
Big news coming in, Patna Pirates are without their star raider Monu Goyat while Delhi are without their – Naveen Kumar. Big loss for both the teams. Ashu MAlik and Prashanth Kumar will have to step up for their respective teams.
Both Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls come into this game on the of wins and will look to continue with the winning momentum. A win for either team today will take that team to the top of the table. Patna Pirates are join-first with Bulls, while Delhi are third.
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to progress in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 18 with riveting ‘double-panga’ encounters. Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the first match on Tuesday. In the second game, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to progress in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 18 with riveting ‘double-panga’ encounters. Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the first match on Tuesday. In the second game, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information for Tuesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.
Match 1 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates
Dabang Delhi KC will clash with Patna Pirates in the 62nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.
Both teams have been brilliant in the season so far. Dabang Delhi are placed third on the table with 37 points and have won six out of their ten games with two losses and as many ties.
Delhi, on the other hand, come into this match after having lost two of their last three games. They have missed the services of Naveen Kumar. However, they bounced back and won their last game against Haryana Steelers 28-25.
The opening match of Monday between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:
Dabang Delhi KC: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan
Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
Both U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have not had the best seasons so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Heading into this match, Gujarat are second-last in the table, while Mumbai are placed in eighth position.
This match between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba will take place at 08:30 PM IST on Tuesday.
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:
Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Sethpal
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Tuesday, January 18.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Monday begin?
The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.