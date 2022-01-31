Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 41 Live Score: Dabang Delhi KC, U Mumba Locked at 12-12 at Half-time

Read more

running hand-touch on Manjeet Chillar and U Mumba take the lead. Vijay with the final action of the first half, and picks up a bonus and at half-time scores level at 12-12

Gujarat Giants playing like a team that they were touted to be at the start of the season – that too with Rakesh Narwal and Rakesh Sangroia on the bench. The defense came together really well with Ajay Kumar and Pradeep Kumar leading the charge in the raiding department. Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 32-26. Super10 for Ajay (11 points overall), 10 points Pardeep, 3 for Girish Ernak. For Haryana Steelers, Vikas Kandola with 7 points, Meetu Mahendra with 8 and Rohit Gulia 4. Much needed win over Giants and that’s their 4th win of the season, but they still remain in the 11th spot. Steelers with their sixth loss of the season, but they salvage a point from the loss and remain on 4th.

And that’s half-time. Ajay Kumar with the last raid of the first half takes out Surinder Nada and gets a bonus as well. Poor from Nada. Giants happy camp heading into the break at 19-12. Defensive errors galore from Haryana and their star raider Vikas Kandola has been quiet so far. Just two raid points for the Steelers captain. On the other hand, 8 points for Pradeep Kumar and 5 for Ajay Kumar. Girish Ernak has picked up three points as well.

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to motor on in Bengaluru on Monday, January 31 with another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters. Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Monday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers will look to be consistent when they take on a rather mediocre form Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Bengaluru on Monday. The Steelers have been brilliant all season and their defence has been shining all season and will be favourites against the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat have had a rather difficult season and they had a tough match against Delhi in their last match. Heading into this match, they sit at the 11th spot and are lacking confidence.

The opening match of Monday between Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Vinay/Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Mohit

Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Ernak, Mahender Rajput, Rakesh Sangroya, Ankit, Rakesh Narwal/Ajay Kumar

Match 2 – Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

We are into match number 85 of the Pro Kabaddi LeagueSeason 8 and this match will see the clash of table toppersDabang Delhiwith fifth placedU Mumbaat the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel. It will take place on Monday, January 31.

This is a crucial match for U Mumba as the tournament sprints towards its business end. Dabang Delhi have eight wins from fourteen games and are sitting atop with 48 points.

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Krishan

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul Sethpal

