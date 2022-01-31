Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 41 Live Score: Dabang Delhi KC, U Mumba Locked at 12-12 at Half-time

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 41 Live Score:
super Kabaddi this from both the teams. Tactical warfare. Not much points scored, but this has been an intense 20 minutes so far. Good defence by both teams. Abhishek Singh in for U Mumba and has to go back empty-handed. Vijay now for Delhi with six U Mumba men on the mat – and he goes back empty-handed. Do-or-Die raid for U Mumba and it is Abhishek Singh and he gets a running hand-touch on Manjeet Chillar and U Mumba take the lead. Vijay with the final action of the first half, and picks up a bonus and at half-time scores level at 12-12
Do-or-Die again on Delhi and Ashu Malik on the mat and this time he is brought down by Fazal Atrachali. Scores level at 101-10 with under 3 minutes left in first half. Shivam Anil with a fantastic raid and takes out Sandeep Narwal.
Quick raid by Delhi, and they are playing on U Mumba’s Do-or-Die raid. In comes the substitute Shivam and he picks up Jeeva Kumar. Ashu Malik comes in for the raid for Delhi; he goes back empty-handed. Shivam again and a quick raid. Ashu in for the Do-or-Die raid for Delhi. 4 men on the mat for U Mumba and he gets a touchpoint on Harendra. Fantastic running hand-touch by Ashu. What speed by the youngster.
Super tackle again by U Mumba – and Harendra and Fazal deny the beat- Sandeep Narwal – fantastic tackle this. Two points for U Mumba. BUT Delhi have challenged, asking Fazal was out of bounds and then gets involved in the struggle. Replay inconclusive, so umpires decision remains – Two points for U Mumba and for Delhi – Sandeep Narwal out. Delhi’s lead cut down to just two points.
Super tackle by U Mumba and Fazal Atrachali assists Harendra Kumar to bring down Ashu Malik. That’s two points for U Mumba and a revival. In comes. Abhishek Singh. And an empty raid by the tall raider. A quick raid by Delhi and now do-or-Die raid for U Mumba- Abhishek Singh again and the Mighty Manjeet Chillar brings down Abhishek. Delhi with the 4-point lead.
Do-or-Die raid for U Mumba and in comes V Ajith Kumar. 7 on the mat for Delhi and Manjeet Chillar with the ankle hold and V Ajith Kumar is brought down. Krishan Dhull with the assist. Now, Do-or-Die raid for Delhi, Ashu Malik in, against 4 men – and he picks up two points. Fantastic jump to evade a block. Delhi with a 5-point lead. Fazal Atrachali in for the raid for U Mumba – they are down to two men.
Abhishek Singh self out as he stepped into the lobby without a touch. And Vijay at the other end Vijay kicks backs Ajeet and takes a point. Delhi in the lead. In comes V Ajith Kumar for U Mumba and an empty raid. Ashu Malik in for Delhi, with 5 men for U Mumba – he also goes back empty-handed.
And we are Underway – U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh starts the proceedings and that is the first tackle point for Delhi. It is the charismatic Sandeep Narwal with the block. In comes. Vijay for raid for Delhi and he is brought down by a brutal ankle hold by Harendra Kumar, Point each for both the teams. Joginder Narwal with the error and V Ajith Kumar has a touchpoint. Ashu Malik for Delhi takes a touchpoint as well. Here comes Abhishek Singh and he escapes a Manjeet Chillar ankle hold.
Dabang Delhi KC still without Naveen Kumar, but they continue to be at the top of the table. U Mumba peaking at the right time also and are coming in to the game on the back of 4-match unbeaten streak. They are currently 5th on the points table. Delhi’s defence was roaring in the last game, so U Mumba raiders Abhishek Singh, Ajith V and will have their task cut out. For U Mumba, watch out for the Sultan Fazal Atrachali.
Do-or-Die raid for Gujarat Giants. Ajay Kumar on for the raid and he gets a touchpoint on Ravi Kumar. Crucial point this for the Giants. Haryana Steelers under the pump – here comes their skipper Vikas Kandola on Do-or-Die raid and he is brought down. Fantastic combo tackle this led by Hadi Oshtarak. 8-point lead for the Giants. Steelers will now look to salvage one point from this game and will try and ensure the margin of defeat is 7 or less. Bonus for Steelers. Under 2 minutes to play now
This is getting close. Ajay Kumar with an empty raid and Haryana Steelers doing a good job on giving away easy points for the Giants. They still trail by 6 points with under 5 minutes of play remaining.
Vikas Kandola with some terrific escaping skills slips past Girish Ernak and he is keeping Haryana Steelers within touching distance of Giants. But, Giants are brimming with confidence. Ajay Kumar picks up his Super10 with a successful raid and then the trifecta of Sunil Kumar, Pravesh Bhaniswal and Ravinder Pahal bring down Vikas Kandola. 9-point lead for Giants with under 8 minutes of play remaining.
Do-or-Die raid for Haryana Steelers – Meetu Mahendra against five men. And he ets tackled. Parvesh Bhaniswal and Sunil Kumar combine well. Hadi Oshtarak with the assist. In comes Pradeep Kumar for Giants and he picks out Surinder Nada again. Vikas Kandola with a point for Steelers. Ajay Kumar in for Giants – and he goes back empty-handed. Time-out called with Giants leading 27-19.
Gujarat Giants start the second half well and two consecutive raids points, but Haryan Steelers are not far behind. The defence comes together to push Pardeep Kumar out of bounds and then Vikas Kandola picks out Parvesh Bhainswala. Poor from Bhainswala again. Meetu Mahendra adds another point for Steelers – Ravinder Pahal off the bench. Giants’ lead cut down to 6 points.
And that’s half-time. Ajay Kumar with the last raid of the first half takes out Surinder Nada and gets a bonus as well. Poor from Nada. Giants happy camp heading into the break at 19-12. Defensive errors galore from Haryana and their star raider Vikas Kandola has been quiet so far. Just two raid points for the Steelers captain. On the other hand, 8 points for Pradeep Kumar and 5 for Ajay Kumar. Girish Ernak has picked up three points as well.
Pradeep Kumar on fire here! He bulldozes Mohit after a touchpoint on Surinder Nada, then picks up a solo tackle point on Vikas Kandola and then proceeds to wipe out Haryana steelers with two points and all-out inflicted on Steelers. Giants with 7 point lead over Steelers now. Steelers reeling.
From the verge of being all out, Haryana Steelers have mounted a good comeback early on. It started with a stellar super tackle by Jaideep on Mahendra Rajput and even though Pradeep Kumar and Ajay Kumar put in successful raids, Steelers also got some points with Rohit Guliya and Meetu Mahendra putting in successful raids. Meetu then took out Ravinder Pahal and scores level at 10 – 10. Vikas Kandola revived.
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to motor on in Bengaluru on Monday, January 31 with another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters. Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Monday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.
Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
Haryana Steelers will look to be consistent when they take on a rather mediocre form Gujarat Giants in a Pro Kabaddi League match in Bengaluru on Monday. The Steelers have been brilliant all season and their defence has been shining all season and will be favourites against the Gujarat Giants.
Gujarat have had a rather difficult season and they had a tough match against Delhi in their last match. Heading into this match, they sit at the 11th spot and are lacking confidence.
The opening match of Monday between Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:
Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Vinay/Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rohit Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Mohit
Gujarat Giants: Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Ernak, Mahender Rajput, Rakesh Sangroya, Ankit, Rakesh Narwal/Ajay Kumar
Match 2 – Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
We are into match number 85 of the Pro Kabaddi LeagueSeason 8 and this match will see the clash of table toppersDabang Delhiwith fifth placedU Mumbaat the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel. It will take place on Monday, January 31.
This is a crucial match for U Mumba as the tournament sprints towards its business end. Dabang Delhi have eight wins from fourteen games and are sitting atop with 48 points.
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Krishan
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul Sethpal
