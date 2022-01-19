Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 29 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers Lead Telugu Titans 20-13 at Half-time

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 29 Live Score: Do-or-Die raid for JPP and it is Arjun Seshwal. He has been tackled. At the other end, Ankit Beniwal is pinned down. A touchpoint by Deepak Hooda and JPP extend lead to 8 points. Rajnish puts in a fantastic raid, but he cannot evade the JPP defence. That’s half-time and JPP lead TT . Read More
Rajnish starts the second half for Telugu Titans with a touchpoint on Sahul Kumar. And Telugu Titans back it up with a fantastic defence. Surinder Singh blocks Deepak Hooda. Adarsh with a super raid for Telugu Titans. He wipes out three JPP players and that’s an all out. 5 point raid and Telugu Titans have drawn level in under just 2 minutes in to the second half. WOAH!
Do-or-Die raid for JPP and it is Arjun Seshwal. He has been tackled. At the other end, Ankit Beniwal is pinned down. A touchpoint by Deepak Hooda and JPP extend lead to 8 points. Rajnish puts in a fantastic raid, but he cannot evade the JPP defence. That’s half-time and JPP lead TT 20-13.
Under 5 minutes to go and Arjun Deshwal bulldozers past Ashish to take a point. At the other end, Rajinish takes a point off. So far, Telugu Titans have just one tackle point as opposed to six from JPP
All-out inflicted on Telugu Titans and JPP race away with an 8 point lead. Telugu Titans losing way again.
JPP defence have taken their team ahead. Telugu Titans raiders have no answer to the solid JPP defence. JPP with a three-point lead. Naveen in raid for Jaipur and he walks back with an empty raid. In comes Ankit Beniwal for Telugu Titans and he is taken down by Amit, a solo tackle this. JPP extend lead to 4 points now
Ankit Beniwal gets a touchpoint and Telugu Titans draw level on points, but lapse in defence by Titans and Deepak Hooda with a 2-point raid. Rajnish pulling things back for Titans with touch point. Arjun Deshwal in for the raid and he takes a bonus.
First point for Telugu Titans as Rajnish gets toe touch on Sandeep Dhull. At the other end, Sandeep Kandola brings down Deepak Hooda for the first tackle point of the match. The assist comes in a bit late but no damage done. JPP have two bonus points. In comes Arjun Deshwal for JPP – empty raid. In comes Ankit Beniwal for Titans and he is also pinned down. JPP with the early lead.
Winless Telugu Titans up against 5th placed Jaipur Pink Panthers. JPP have not lost in their last 4 matches, Titans have lost their last five matches. Choice of court by Titans, which means JPP with the first raid and it is the veteran Deepak Hooda and he starts with a bonus point. Ankit Beniwal for Titans for their first raid and he goes empty handed.
Haryana Steelers pick up just their fourth win of the season beating Puneri Paltan 37-30. Paltan endure their seventh loss this season. Vikas Kandola the star for Haryana with 8 points. Jaideep with 7, Mohit with 7 – this has been a fantastic team effort. For Puneri Paltan, substitute Vishwas S led the charge in the second half with 7 points, 5 for Nitin Tomar, Aslam Inamdar disappointed with just 3. Puneri Paltan walk way with one point despite the loss.
Time for running the clock down for Haryana stelers with under 2 minutes to go. Meetu Mahendra goes back with an empty raid. Vishwas comes in for the raid, but Ravi Kumar from Steelers is out of bounds and he takes part in the struggle. Two points for Paltan and the lead is down to seven. Paltan will be happy.
Do-or-Die raid for Haryana Steelers and it is Vikas Kandola. Snapped up this time by Puneri Paltan defence. Steelers’s lead down to 9. Paltan will be looking to reduce the deficit to just 7. The match is out of their hands one would think
Aslam Inamdar had an opportunity to bring Puneri Paltan back in the game, but Haryana Steelers defence is up to the mark. They bring down Inamdar and Vishwas as well in the following raid. Steelers defence is on a roll, especially Mohit.
Ashish for Steelers with his first raid gets a bonus and a touchpoint. Abinesh Natarajan cannot hold off the strong Ashish. Steelers looking good here. Another time-out taken
Puneri Palan are not giving up yet. Defence brings down Steelers Kandola and Aslam Inamdar takes out Surinder Nadda. Steelers need to slow the pace down. Paltan need to seize the opportunity. They cannot. Vishwas raids, Jaideep with the block. 10-point lead back for Steelers. However, this time he is brought down by Karamveer.
Vikas Kandola with a decisive raid. Two points. He takes out Sanket Sawant and Vishal Bharadwaj out leaving just Vishwas on the mat for Paltan, and he is also brought down by Steelers defence. Surinder Nadda with a tight ankle hold. Second all-out on Paltan. That’s a 10-point lead for steelers with under 10 minutes to go.
Vishwas with a super jump and he evades the Steelers defence. One point for Paltan. Do-or-Die raid for Steelers, but Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar steps out of bound. One point was gifted to Steelers. Time-out taken with Steelers with a 26-19 lead
Haryana Steelers extending the lead here. Vikas Kandola was brought down with a good ankle gold by Sombir, but he lacks support and Kandola escapes. Steelers with a 7-point lead. At the other end, Vishwas gets his maiden raid point. Mohit out for Steelers. Kandola back in and he gets a touch point on Vishal Bhardwaj.
That’s the first all out of the match and first breakaway lead of the match as well. It goes for Haryana Steelers, as Puneri Paltan are all-out. Five point lead now for Steelers, and make that six as Mohit brings down Aslam Inamdar. Steelers defence getting stronger and stronger.
Super tackle opportunity for Paltan and they get it. Sombir brings down Meetu Mahendra. Paltan with the lead now. Rohit Gulia in for the raid for Steelers. Empty raid. In comes Nitin Tomar for Paltan and another empty raid. For the final raid of the first half, in comes Tomar after Steeles put in an empty raid. Tomar is pushes out of bounds. Half-time 14-14
The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 19, with cracking ‘double-panga’ encounters. Haryana Steelers will take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of Wednesday. In the second game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Telugu Titans in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.
Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Wednesday’s Games via Live Streaming TV.
Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the opening match of Wednesday in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. The match will take place at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Both Steelers and Paltan are under the tutelage of kabaddi stalwarts Rakesh Kumar and Anup Kumar, respectively. However, they have blown hot and cold all season, but will go into this match pretty confident of getting a win under their belt.
The opening match of Wednesday between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan begins at 07:30 PM IST.
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:
Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Sharma, Ashish Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar
Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh
Match 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
The Telugu Titans will battle Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Whitefield. For the Titans, the absence of Siddharth Desai has not helped them one bit and coming into this match, they are placed bottom of the table.
They are up against Jaipur Pink Panthers – a side that beat Tamil Thalaivas in their last game and will be full of confidence in this match.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Vishal, Amit
Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Akash Choudhary, Prince D, Adarsh T
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday, January 19.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Wednesday begin?
The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second game at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.
