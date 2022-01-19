Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 29 Live Score: Jaipur Pink Panthers Lead Telugu Titans 20-13 at Half-time

Read more

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 29 Live Score: Do-or-Die raid for JPP and it is Arjun Seshwal. He has been tackled. At the other end, Ankit Beniwal is pinned down. A touchpoint by Deepak Hooda and JPP extend lead to 8 points. Rajnish puts in a fantastic raid, but he cannot evade the JPP defence. That’s half-time and JPP lead TT 20-13.

Haryana Steelers pick up just their fourth win of the season beating Puneri Paltan 37-30. Paltan endure their seventh loss this season. Vikas Kandola the star for Haryana with 8 points. Jaideep with 7, Mohit with 7 – this has been a fantastic team effort. For Puneri Paltan, substitute Vishwas S led the charge in the second half with 7 points, 5 for Nitin Tomar, Aslam Inamdar disappointed with just 3. Puneri Paltan walk way with one point despite the loss.

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 19, with cracking ‘double-panga’ encounters. Haryana Steelers will take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of Wednesday. In the second game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Telugu Titans in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Wednesday’s Games via Live Streaming TV.

Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the opening match of Wednesday in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. The match will take place at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Both Steelers and Paltan are under the tutelage of kabaddi stalwarts Rakesh Kumar and Anup Kumar, respectively. However, they have blown hot and cold all season, but will go into this match pretty confident of getting a win under their belt.

The opening match of Wednesday between Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Sharma, Ashish Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh

Match 2 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans will battle Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Whitefield. For the Titans, the absence of Siddharth Desai has not helped them one bit and coming into this match, they are placed bottom of the table.

They are up against Jaipur Pink Panthers – a side that beat Tamil Thalaivas in their last game and will be full of confidence in this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Vishal, Amit

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Akash Choudhary, Prince D, Adarsh T

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday, January 19.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Wednesday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second game at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

