Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 17 Live Updates: Defending champions Bengal Warriors will face in-form Haryana Steelers on Friday (07 January) in vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. Captain Maninder Singh and Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will once again lead the Warriors who will be keen to maintain momentum after halting their losing streak. The match will be followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers’ showdown against Read More
Vikash Kandola comes back for a second serving but this time Nabhibaksh is ready. A point for Warriors.
Nice pressure from Vikas Kandola as he picks up a point. Mohit and Jaideep with a strong dash on Sukesh and pocket a point. Steelers lead 23-19.
Tables have turned. 18-all now. Haryana Steelers have inflicted an all out on Bengal Warriors after being recieving end of it.
Bengal Warriors have just one man on the mat. They are nearing all out. Steelers getting better
Meetu on the charge as he brings down both Abozar and Nabibakhsh. Warriors down to one man.
Maninder outsmarts Mohit and picks a point. Warriors lead 18-13.
Sachin and Nabibakhsh bring down Vikash and they have picked two points. Bengal lead 16-12.
Jaideep with a tackle and denies Sukesh the raid. Now Bengal Warriors have been reduced to two men. Their lead is now just one point.
Vikash is back. He delivers a back kick to eliminate Darshan. Haryana have 11 points to Bengal’s 13 now.
Oh dear! Some desperation from Warriors defenders and then two players on the mat. Steelers cut down the lead to two points. Bengal still lead.
Superb from Nabibakhsh who returns with a point for Warriors. And the first all out of the night. Haryana Steelers all out
Do or die raid for Rohit Gulia but he went in far too early. Another point for Bengal who now lead 8-6.
Sukesh Hegde returns empty. And a back hold from Bengal Warriors with Vikas on a do-or-die raid but he cannot break free.
Maninder Singh with a hand touch and he gets going with the first point. And then Bengal Warriors produce a tackle to extend lead to two points. Warriors lead 5-3
Haryana defense pressed into action as they get a point with dash. And a tackle from Bengal Warriors as they hit back with a point of their point. And now Surender Nada with a superb tackle to hand back one point advantage. Haryana lead 2-1.
Haryana Steelers win the coin toss and it’s Bengal Warriors who will be raiding first. Here we go.
Out walk the Haryana Steelers. They have been unbeaten for the past couple of matches. Next up, Bengal Warriors – the defending champions. So far, haven’t played like one. Three wins and as many defeats. Their defense has been poor.
Haryana Steelers’ last contest ended in a tie. They have also played six matches of which two have resulted in victories and two in defeats. They are just a rung below Warriors in the standings with 15 points.
Bengal Warriors have played six matches so far of which they have won three and lost as many. They snapped their run of three straight defeats in their last contest to return to winning ways. With 16 points, they are currently at the sixth spot.
Steely Defence
Haryana’s fortunes will depend on how well the defensive combination of Surender Nada and Jaideep handle Bengal captain Maninder Singh. With 17 tackle points each, the duo has been the most interesting defensive line to watch with Surender providing the experience to young Jaideep’s exuberance.
Haryana’s raiding trio of Vikash Kandola, Meetu and Rohit Gulia has also found form in the recent matches. The Steelers have usually impressed whenever their raiders have hit Super 10s and the Bengal defence will be eyeing to stop that from happening. They managed a tie against U Mumba and beat Gujarat Giants in their previous two matches.
Bengal have been overly reliant on Maninder Singh and Mohammad Nabibakhsh for the points. Together they contributed 23 points in the Warriors’ 31 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match. If Haryana stop the duo, they will have a solid chance of winning. Coach Rakesh Kumar will want his Steelers to start the match aggressively against a Bengal side who have lacked confidence in their defence. The more time Maninder Singh spends away from the mat, the more likely Haryana are to win.
The second match of the night will see Jaipur Pink Panthers take on a rejuvenated Puneri Paltan side. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat were in great form for coach Anup Kumar’s Pune in their win against Gujarat Giants. They will fancy their chances against Jaipur’s defence that has looked leaky in the recent games with the Sandeep Dhull and Vishal failing to find a rhythm. The Pink Panthers will once again rely on Arjun Deshwal, who has started the season with consecutive Super 10s, to lead their attack.
