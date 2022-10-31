Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Narender Stars in Tamil Thalaivas' Second Straight Victory

Tamil Thalaivas continued their resurgence in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 9, winning their second game on the trot, beating Dabang Delhi K.C. 49-39 in the second game of the evening at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Sunday. Raider Narender picked up a mindboggling 24 points to help them register a massive victory.

MATCH CENTRE

The two teams came into the game in contrasting form. The Thalaivas had just ended their losing run in the league while Delhi were in a slump having lost three in a row. And from the start the script followed the form. Dabang’s ploy to start with only two raiders backfired horribly when both Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar were tackled out, within the first five minutes. The Thalaivas kept picking up points and inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game to surge into a 13-4 lead.

While Naveen, Ashu and Manjeet struggled with their raiding, Delhi’s defending was abject, as they failed to register a single tackle point in the entire first half. The Thaliavas made hay every time they got a chance, registering two more ALL OUTS to go into the break leading at 32-11.

Despite the setback in the first half, the Delhi team rallied together and put in a much better half than before. Ashu and Ashish Narwal stepped up to the plate and registered multiple SUPER RAIDS in the second period. Delhi even managed to register two ALL OUTS of their own in the second half, to claw back at the massive lead.

Despite the strong fightback, the Thalaivas held on to their lead and closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners of the Night:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Perfect Player of the Match – Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Gamechanger of the Match – Vikash Kandola (Bengaluru Bulls)

Moment of the Match – Vikash Kandola (Bengaluru Bulls)

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C.

Perfect Player of the Match – Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Gamechanger of the Match – Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Moment of the Match – Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Tune In details (31/10/2022)

7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

8:30 PM: U.P. Yoddha s vs Telugu Titans

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

(All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.)

Read all the Latest Sports News here