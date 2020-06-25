Pro Kabaddi League Not Shifting Season 8 to Sri Lanka, Organisers Clarify

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is not in talks with the Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation for hosting the eighth edition of the tournament in the country, the league's organisers said in a statement on Thursday.

The league is usually held between July and October with matches hosted by different cities across the country. But the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown has put doubts on whether the 2020 edition can be held in a similar format.

"The health and safety of our players and other participants is the paramount and key consideration in our decision, along with complete compliance to official policy and guidelines," said a spokesperson for the organisers Mashal Sports.

"We are also not in discussions with the Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation to hold Season VIII in Sri Lanka. Anything that we finalize will be done only after the due consultation with the authorities, AKFI (Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India), PKL Teams, and other relevant stakeholders."

The league further said that Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation President Anura Pathirana denied having any conversation with league officials of potentially hosting the tournament.

"Anura Pathirana, President, Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation, clarified to the Pro Kabaddi management that no discussion has been conducted with any officer or functionary of Pro Kabaddi about the prospects of the league being conducted in Sri Lanka and that any statement ascribed to him in this regard is incorrect and a mis-representation of whatever he might have said on this matter," it said.