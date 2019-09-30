Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi in Panchkula: Bengal Face Delhi as Top Two Clash

Pro Kabaddi 2019 LIVE Score, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors take on Dabang Delhi in the first game of matchday 60 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana on Monday. In the second match of the day, Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba at the same venue.
It will be a battle between two teams at the summit of the standings, as leaders Dabang Delhi take on in-form Bengal Warriors. Both teams are unbeaten in their last six matches and will look to extend it to seven in this highly anticipated fixture.
Sep 30, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi win the toss & select the choice of court
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Vishal Mane.
Delhi's Chandran Ranjit gets a bonus.
Maninder Singh gets tackled by Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Mayur Shivtarkar.
Sukesh Hegde and Chandran Ranjit put in empty raids.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a bonus point.
Naveen Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Sukesh Hegde gets a bonus and a touch on Ravinder Pahal.
Naveen Kumar gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Maninder Singh gets tackled by Joginder Narwal.
Naveen Kumar gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 5-5 DABANG DELHI
Sep 30, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi Form -
Played: 19
Won: 15
Tied: 2
Lost: 2
Win Rate: 78.95%
Best Raider: Naveen Kumar
Best Defender: Ravinder Pahal
Sep 30, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors From -
Played: 19
Won: 12
Tied: 3
Lost: 4
Win Rate: 63.16%
Best Raider: Maninder Singh
Best Defender: Baldev Singh
Sep 30, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)
In head-to-head contests Dabang Delhi hold the slight advantage over Bengal Warriors, winning 6 encounters as compared to losing 5. Two matches between the two have ended in ties.
Sep 30, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)
It is time for the top of the table clash as Bengal Warriors face Dabang Delhi in the first game of the night at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.
Bengal Warriors face Dabang Delhi in Haryana
Bengal Warriors saw off a spirited Telugu Titans side in their previous encounter and extended their winning streak to six, opening up an 8-point gap between themselves and third-placed Haryana Steelers on the league table.
Maninder Singh led from the front with an incredible 17-point effort and the Bengal Warriors skipper is now just eight raid points short from reaching the 200 raid point mark for the first time in his Pro Kabaddi career. The defence, though, had a night to forget as they scored just seven tackle points and gave away 29 raid points. A similar performance against Dabang Delhi could result in defeat for Bengal Warriors.
With just three games left in their league campaign, they will be hoping to make a statement ahead of the playoffs by beating the league-leaders and also solidifying their grip on the second spot, which will see them go through directly to the semifinals.
Dabang Delhi had a night to remember in their previous outing, as they scored a season-record 60 points against Puneri Paltan. The sensational Naveen Kumar was at his incredible best, finishing the match with a career-high 19 raid points and also completing 400 raid points in Pro Kabaddi.
Raider Chandran Ranjit was also spectacular and finished with a Super 10. In defence, the team's leading tackle point scorer Ravinder Pahal scored six tackle points, while Amit Kumar scored three. With the raiding unit in sensational form and the defence holding its own, it is no surprise that Dabang Delhi sit atop the Season 7 standings.
Since a semifinal spot is already secured, the league leaders could bench their starters ahead of the playoffs. However, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda might prefer to lay down a marker with a victory over the in-form Bengal Warriors before rotating his roster in the final two games of the league stage.