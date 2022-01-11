Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Day 21 Live Score And Updates: Patna Pirates Outclass U Mumba; Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants in Action

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022, Day 21 Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PKL 2021-22 Day 21 matches Patna Pirates vs U Mumba and Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants. The record three-time champions Patna will clash against Mumbai in the first match of the night. Patna are currently at the second spot on the table, while U Mumba stand at fifth.
The second clash of the night started on a balanced note with both teams sharing three points each in the initial minutes. It is a crucial game for two out of form teams sitting at the bottom of the points table. Telugu Titans 3-3 Gujarat Giants
We are just few minutes away from the second clash of the night between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants.
An absolutely dominating win from Patna Pirates here as they embarrassed U Mumba here with a 20-point difference win. The win is going to boost Patna Pirates confidence moving forward in the tournament as they are now at the top of the points table. While U Mumba need to forget this defeat as early as possible to bounce back in the league. Patna Pirates Beat U Mumba (43-23)
U Mumba will now look to cut the deficit to 7 or fewer points to save a point here. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates are looking calm and composed as a win from here will pull them to the top of PKL 8 points table. Patna Pirates 35-22 U Mumba
U Mumba are trying hard to bounce back in the game but the lead is too big and they don’t have much time. Fazel needs to make a strategy to stun his former team here. Patna Pirates 33-20 U Mumba
Less than 10 minutes left in the game and Patna Pirates are enjoying a healthy lead here. U Mumba need some multi-point raids which might pull them back in the game. So far, they have been lacklustre in the raiding department. Patna Pirates 31-15 U Mumba
Patna Pirates continue to dominate this game and U Mumba need some miraculous effort from here to bounce back in this game. At this moment, there is no stopping for Patna. Patna Pirates 29-13 U Mumba
Right at the start of the second half and Patna Pirates triggered another all-out for U Mumba. And now Patna are 14 points ahead in this game. Patna Pirates 23-9 U Mumba
Rinku gives hope to U Mumba with a sensational tackle in the final second of first half to stop Sachin Tanwar from grabbing crucial points. U Mumba are still trailing in this game as Patna Pirates are looking like a superior side so far in this game with their solid defence. Patna Pirates 19-9 U Mumba
U Mumba are still trailing in this game and it’s the Patna Pirates defence that is ruling the game. U Mumba are looking desperate, as a result, Fazel has already gone for two raids. Patna Pirates 16-7 U Mumba
Excellent defending from Patna Pirates so far and U Mumba are feeling the pressure. U Mumba’s attackers have not been able to breach the opposition’s solid defence. Patna are all over in this clash. Patna Pirates 14-3 U Mumba
Patna Pirates have started the game on a high note with a healthy lead in the starting minutes. They have already all-out U Mumba. Patna are looking to dominate this game. Patna Pirates 10-3 U Mumba
Patna Pirates opened the account with two points in a do-or-die raid. The two in-form teams started the game on a challenging note and it seems like it will not be easy for any team to get points here. Patna Pirates 2-0 U Mumba
U Mumba win the toss and choose the side of court.
We are just few minutes away from the first mega clash of the night between Patna Pirates and U Mumba.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 21 of PKL 8 where Patna Pirates will clash against U Mumba and Telugu Titans will lock horns against Gujarat Giants.
Three-time champions Patna Pirates will look to extend their unbeaten streak when they lock horns with an in-form U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. The Pirates have started the season positively despite losing Pardeep Narwal in the auctions but a resolute Mumbai side stand in their way. The match will be followed by Telugu Titans’ encounter against Gujarat Giants. Both, the Giants and the Titans, have shown glimpses of their immense potential despite their positions at the bottom of the points table and will be looking to convert these into victories. Patna Pirates have dominated the early stages this season largely due to their versatile squad.
Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants find themselves at the bottom of the points table after a poor start to the campaign. Gujarat have just one win to their name while Titans are yet to register one. Both the sides have shown great spirit on the mat but haven’t yet been able to convert them to points. Gujarat have performed well in a lot of matches despite their position on the table. Their much-famed defence will be hoping they can clinch a win against a Titans team that is lacking the confidence.
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on January 11th.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday begin?
The first match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The competition in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
