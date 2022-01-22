Read more

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, Day 32 Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PKL matches on Saturday. Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas are the clashes that will grace the mat on Saturday.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed at number 2 position courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat show so far in the tournament. They have won 7 matches out of 12. On the other side, Puneri Paltan are placed at 11 and trying hard to move up on the points table. They have only won 4 matches out of 11.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

U Mumba are currently placed at the ninth spot as their attack has failed to live up to the expectations. They have won only three matches out of 11. Their opposition for tonight Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the points table. They have won only 1 match out of 11.

Jaipur Pink Panther vs Tamil Thalaivas

The inaugural PKL Champions are currently at the seventh spot on the tally. They have won five matches so far in the tournament. While the Thalaivas are at the eight spots with only three wins.

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Thursday, January 22.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?

The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST. While the last match of the day will start at 09:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

