Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22, Day 32 Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PKL matches on Saturday. Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas are the clashes that will grace the mat on Saturday.
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans in Action. U Mumba will start the match as favourites as Fazel Atrachali will look to guide his team to a comfortable win tonight.
A collective performance from the Puneri Paltan as they managed to outclass one of the best teams in the tournament. Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar took responsibility in the big clash for Pune. While, Pawan Sehrawat was once again the lone ranger for Bengaluru. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengaluru Bulls (37-35)
Another Super 10 from Pawan Sehrawat but his team didn’t support him much tonight especially the defence.
Pawan Sehrawat has been sent out to the sidelines at the crucial stage of the tournament. It’s a tricky situation for Bengaluru here as the gap is not that much. Bengaluru Bulls 29-34 Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan have been rock solid so far tonight and that is the contrasting factor in this game. Bengaluru Bulls have been lacklustre in the defending department. Bengaluru Bulls 28-32 Puneri Paltan
A consistent show from Puneri Paltan and Inamdar so far as they continue to dominate Bengaluru. Pawan Sehrawat and Co desperately need a super raid here. Bengaluru Bulls 23-27 Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan are stretching the lead here as Bengaluru Bulls are struggling to put up a show as a unit. Aslam Inamdar has been the standout performer so far for Pune. Bengaluru Bulls 18-22 Puneri Paltan
Puneri Paltan have managed to get an edge here with just a one-point lead in the first half. Bengaluru Bulls have not been able to capitalize on several occasions here as Pawan Sehrawat is failed to find his best form. Bengaluru Bulls 15-16 Puneri Paltan
Excellent review from Puneri Paltan as they have been awarded one crucial point here. Bengaluru are feeling the pressure here now as Pawan Sehrawat is the lone ranger in the middle. Bengaluru Bulls 9-10 Puneri Paltan
It seems like this is going to be a low-scoring affair. We have not witnessed an all-out so far. The defenders are putting up the show here from both sides. Bengaluru Bulls 9-9 Puneri Paltan
Aslam Inamdar is taking the charge of Puneri Paltan while Bengaluru Bulls have managed to bounce back in the game. Pawan Sehrawat is going to be the key for Bengaluru here. Bengaluru Bulls 6-6 Puneri Paltan
A fine start from Puneri Paltan here as they have taken a three-point lead in the initial minutes. Pawan Sehrawat has failed to pick up in a start. Bengaluru Bulls 1-3 Puneri Paltan
Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed at number 2 position courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat show so far in the tournament. They have won 7 matches out of 12. On the other side, Puneri Paltan are placed at 11 and trying hard to move up on the points table. They have only won 4 matches out of 11.
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
U Mumba are currently placed at the ninth spot as their attack has failed to live up to the expectations. They have won only three matches out of 11. Their opposition for tonight Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the points table. They have won only 1 match out of 11.
Jaipur Pink Panther vs Tamil Thalaivas
The inaugural PKL Champions are currently at the seventh spot on the tally. They have won five matches so far in the tournament. While the Thalaivas are at the eight spots with only three wins.
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Thursday, January 22.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?
The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST. While the last match of the day will start at 09:30 PM.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.
