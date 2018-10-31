English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi 31-26
Patna: Puneri Paltan grinded out a 31-26 win over Dabang Delhi in a low-scoring match to claim their six victory in the sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.
Sandeep Narwal and Rinku Narwal caused the trouble for Delhi's raiders who made errors such as stepping in the lobby or being timed out.
Naveen Kumar was the highest scoring raider for Delhi with 6 raid points while Joginder Narwal tried his best to help his team with 4 tackle points but it went in vain.
Girish Maruti Ernak regained the Orange Band after claiming 2 tackle points to take his tally to 31 tackle points.
Puneri Paltan lost their star raider Nitin Tomar to an injury while the captain, Girish Maruti Ernak, finally made a return to the starting 7.
The first half had its ups and downs for both teams. The first 5 minutes of the match saw both teams just attempting to inflict damage through Do-Or-Die raids with Pune being the successful team.
Delhi made a comeback with Chandran Ranjit's 7th minute Super Raid which took Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Narwal and Ravi Kumar out of the equation.
This led to a 9th minute All Out being conceded by Pune as Delhi grabbed a 10-8 advantage. Monu's 15th minute raid then got Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane out cheaply to equalize the score to 13-13.
Puneri Paltan then inflicted an All Out on Dabang Delhi K.C. in the 17th minute after Rajesh Narwal and Yogesh Hooda got out a raid earlier to More GB. The half ended with Puneri Paltan leading by 7 points.
In the second half both teams continued to use the same tactic of using Do-Or-Die raids. Pune used this to slow the game down as we saw Sandeep Narwal do while Delhi tried this to get tackle points.
Naveen Kumar tried to make the game slightly interesting by getting touch points on Sandeep Narwal and Monu on the way back of his 22nd minute raid to make it 17-23.
Meraj Shayk was substituted to crack the Do-Or-Die raid tactic, which was a great idea by Delhi as he got Sandeep Narwal out with his famous back kick in the 29th minute.
Even after so many efforts being put by Delhi, they continued to lose points as the raiders entered the lobby without a touch point regularly.
Rinku Narwal and Sandeep Narwal created tantrums which Delhi raiders couldn't handle.
Joginder Narwal was the man of the moment for Delhi but he couldn't inspire his team to a victory.
