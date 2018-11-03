English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba Thrash Puneri Paltan to Win Bragging Rights in Maharashtra Derby
For the first time in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba won the Maharashtra Derby after outclassing Puneri Paltan 31-22 on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/@ProKabaddi
Loading...
Greater Noida: For the first time in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba won the Maharashtra Derby after outclassing Puneri Paltan 31-22 on Saturday.
Mumbai rode on raiders Abhishek Singh and Surender Singh's seven and four raiding points, respectively, besides captain and ace defender Fazel Atrachali's four tackle points to come out victorious.
On the other hand, More GB of Pune and Sandeep Narwal picked four and three tackle points, respectively.
The match saw the two highest scoring raiders of this season not play against each other as both Nitin Tomar of Puneri Paltan and Siddharth Desai of U Mumba were harboring injuries to their knee and shoulder, respectively.
Deepak Kumar Dahiya started the match with a running hand touch on Surender in the first raid of the match to open the floodgates, but this was overturned by U Mumba in the next 4 minutes. U Mumba took the lead and kept a gap of 4 points by the 5th minute to make it 5-1.
With two men on the mat, Puneri Paltan got a strong super tackle by Monu on Darshan Kadian to make it 5-3 in the 6th minute.
Puneri Paltan tried to get touch and tackle points to regain their full strength but were all out in the 11th minute raid by Abhishek, which saw More enter the lobby without a tackle on the raider.
The first-half ended with U Mumba leading by 9 points with the score line at 19-10.
The second-half saw Puneri Paltan trying to change their tactics as they worked on their defence to reduce the gap through super tackles. Shubham Shinde got an ankle hold on Vinod while More pulled him from reaching the midline in the first raid of the half to get a super tackle.
They continued with this technique as they reduced a nine-point lead in the start to a four-point lead by 30th minute by regularly picking up super tackles.
Pune continued to have just three men on the mat for a while. The 32nd minute raid by Abhishek became the catalyst for U Mumba to inflict an all-out on Pune as he got both Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Narwal.
This raid was reviewed by Puneri Paltan as they believed that the raider was pushed out of the mat before he crossed the midline with his hand only to notice in the replays that his body was still in the lobby. The next raid saw Surender dash Deepak Dahiya out of the mat and complete the procedure of an all-out to make it 28-18 in U Mumba's favour.
The game ended with U Mumba winning the match by 31-22.
Mumbai rode on raiders Abhishek Singh and Surender Singh's seven and four raiding points, respectively, besides captain and ace defender Fazel Atrachali's four tackle points to come out victorious.
On the other hand, More GB of Pune and Sandeep Narwal picked four and three tackle points, respectively.
The match saw the two highest scoring raiders of this season not play against each other as both Nitin Tomar of Puneri Paltan and Siddharth Desai of U Mumba were harboring injuries to their knee and shoulder, respectively.
Deepak Kumar Dahiya started the match with a running hand touch on Surender in the first raid of the match to open the floodgates, but this was overturned by U Mumba in the next 4 minutes. U Mumba took the lead and kept a gap of 4 points by the 5th minute to make it 5-1.
With two men on the mat, Puneri Paltan got a strong super tackle by Monu on Darshan Kadian to make it 5-3 in the 6th minute.
Puneri Paltan tried to get touch and tackle points to regain their full strength but were all out in the 11th minute raid by Abhishek, which saw More enter the lobby without a tackle on the raider.
The first-half ended with U Mumba leading by 9 points with the score line at 19-10.
The second-half saw Puneri Paltan trying to change their tactics as they worked on their defence to reduce the gap through super tackles. Shubham Shinde got an ankle hold on Vinod while More pulled him from reaching the midline in the first raid of the half to get a super tackle.
They continued with this technique as they reduced a nine-point lead in the start to a four-point lead by 30th minute by regularly picking up super tackles.
Pune continued to have just three men on the mat for a while. The 32nd minute raid by Abhishek became the catalyst for U Mumba to inflict an all-out on Pune as he got both Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Narwal.
This raid was reviewed by Puneri Paltan as they believed that the raider was pushed out of the mat before he crossed the midline with his hand only to notice in the replays that his body was still in the lobby. The next raid saw Surender dash Deepak Dahiya out of the mat and complete the procedure of an all-out to make it 28-18 in U Mumba's favour.
The game ended with U Mumba winning the match by 31-22.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- This is How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Wedding Announcement
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...