Pro Kabaddi League's Season 9 to Get Underway From October 7

Mashal Sports, organisers of vivo Pro Kabaddi League, have announced the dates for Season 9. The league will commence on 7th October 2022 and will go on till mid-December.

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Speaking on the announcement of vivo PKL Season 9, Anupam Goswami, Head – Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner said, “Mashal Sports started the journey of vivo Pro Kabaddi League with a vision of taking the indigenous sport of kabaddi to the world of contemporary and upcoming generations of sports fans.

He added, “We continue to achieve impressive success in this goal, as was proven earlier this year by vivo PKL Season 8 which was conducted in a comprehensive bio-bubble. Now, we are even more enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars.”

