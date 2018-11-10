English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pro Kabaddi: Patna Pirates, Gujarat Fortunegiants Notch up Wins
A wrap of the Pro Kabaddi League results from Saturday, November 10.
Mumbai: Patna Pirates proved too strong for their opponents Bengal Warriors as they romped to a 50-30 win in an enthralling Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai on
Saturday.
In the second encounter of the day, local side U Mumba suffered a loss against dominant Gujarat Fortunegiants.
The Gujarat team held their nerves in the end to win 38-36 in what was a keenly contested match.
The Patna team, which was more effective in the both raids and defence, inflicted an all-out, their first in the game to extend their lead to 16-8, with six minutes remaining for the end of the first half at the NSCI complex in Worli.
Such was Patnas dominance that they inflicted three all-outs of their opponents in the game to come out triumphant.
It was an off day in office for Bengal Warriors as they slumped to their third defeat in nine games.
For Patna, Deepak Narwal (13 points) emerged as their hero and was ably supported by 21-year-old captain Pardeep Narwal (11 points) and Jaideep (5 points).
Deepak Narwal attempted 17 raids, in which he bagged 12 raid points, while he had one tackle point to his credit.
Jaideep emerged as the top defender as all his points came as tackle points in seven tackle attempts.
Pardeep was effective from the start as he has grabbed five points till the break which included four touch points and a bonus, while Deepak Narwal earned his side six points
till half time.
Patna were cruising ahead as they lead 22-14 at the half time.
After the break, there was no stopping Patna as successful raids from their players continued.
They inflicted second all-out with six minutes after the second half began to increase their lead to 32-14 and later the third all out to take a firm control of the game.
Bengal inflicted an all-out with two minutes remaining for the game, but that was too little and too late.
With this win, Patna Pirates moved up to the second place in the Zone B standings as they have 28 points from 11 games.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
