Pro Kabaddi: Surender Nada Retained as Captain of Haryana Steelers
Haryana Steelers, under the leadership of Surender Nada, performed exceptionally well in their debut season winning 13 out of 22 matches. One of the major reasons for that was Nada himself, who is the backbone of the team’s defence and scored as many as 80 tackle points.
He led from the front and for the same reason he is elected the skipper of the team for sixth season too. The veteran has been India’s defence specialist for a long time and was part of the World Cup and Dubai Kabaddi Masters winning team. He was retained by the Steelers for a whopping Rs 75 lakh and the onus will be on him once again to deliver the goods.
What could boost Haryana’s chances is the fact that they will have the presence of raider Monu Goyat, who is highest paid kabaddi player of all time.
Other big names in the team are Vikash Khandola, Wazir Singh and Sachin Singhade. The team’s first match will be played on October 8 against Puneri Paltan.
धाकड़ सुरेंदर नाडा होंगे हरियाणा स्टीलर्स के #धाकड़कप्तान 😎🙌🏼— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) September 26, 2018
Presenting our #DhaakadCaptain for Season 6⃣ of @ProKabaddi, the one and only @SurenderNada. 😎🙌🏼 #ShaanSeSteelers
टिकट के लिए, जाएं Paytm और https://t.co/sBy8td08qA पर 🎟 pic.twitter.com/O6BPKXdd2a
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
