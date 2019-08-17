Pro Kabaddi: Tamil Thalaivas Lose to Bengaluru Bulls in 1st Home Game
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat impressed once again as Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 32-21.
Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of Chennai leg. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Chennai: Bengaluru Bulls posted a 32-21 win over Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Saturday.
The contest was always going to be about Bengaluru's raiding prowess and Thalaivas' resolute defence and Pawan Sehrawat's storming early raids meant the former found themselves 5-0 up in the opening four minutes of the match.
Thalaivas' poor form in the do-or-die raids continued as they lost Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bappu.
Bengaluru Bulls tackled the Thalaivas' last man Manjeet Chillar to inflict the first All-Out of the game and silenced the home crowd as the scoreline read 10-0.
Tamil Thalaivas tried to rally as they tackled Pawan Sehrawat twice and Shabbir Bapu picked two points in a single raid. But, Bengaluru Bulls went into the halftime break 17-10.
Ajith Kumar managed to get out of the grasp of Sehrawat and a brilliant foothold from Ran Singh meant Bengaluru's lead got narrowed down to just five as the teams resumed play.
A failed do-or-die raid from Rohit Kumar, a back-kick from raiding Ajay Thakur, and a body grab from Mohit Chillar further reduced the deficit to 19-17.
Their hopes of mounting a comeback, however, suffered a major letdown when Ankit touched two players in a single raid and Saurabh Nandal completed his 'High 5' to restore the seven-point lead.
Tamil Thalaivas succumbed to another All-Out as Pawan Sehrawat completed another Super 10. The home side didn't show any signs of resurgence after that.
They take on Puneri Paltans on Wednesday, who are at the bottom of the table.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Taking a Sneak Peek into 13 Reasons Why Season 3, Find Out Who Killed Bryce Walker?
- Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live
- Here's Why Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth Wished Shamita Shetty on Her Birthday
- A New Microchip Gives Obese People Electric Shocks Each Time They Think About Food