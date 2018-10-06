Pro Kabaddi: Telugu Titans Bank on Rahul Chaudhari, Improved Defence for Title Glory

The Telugu Titans have never once lifted the coveted Pro Kabaddi trophy despite having one of the biggest stars of the league in Rahul Chaudhari on their roster since the beginning of the tournament.Chaudhari is loved in the city of Hyderabad and it isn’t hard to see why. Aside from possessing charisma and charm that make sporting stars into superstars, he’s also statistically the league’s best raider.He has 666 raid points overall as well as 543 successful raids over five seasons of the PKL. Aside from that, he also leads the charts in most number of Super 10s.However, the Titans’ biggest drawback last season was the lack of a solid defence. They worked hard to plug the holes in their side in the auction and at present have a squad that could easily challenge for the title.Iran's right corner defender Abozar Mohajermighani, who was a key cog in Gujarat Fortunegiants' run to the final last season, was bought for Rs 75 lakh as was his compatriot and right cover Farhad Milaghardan.Mohajermighani and all-rounder Vishal Bhardwaj will be tasked with guarding the corners whereas Milaghardan and Rakesh Kumar Singh will be in the covers. Should this defensive unit gel early, the Titans will have a solid foundation for their raiders to build on.The Titans had retained raiders Nilesh Salunke and Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari as well as Bhardwaj before the auctions, choosing to send Chaudhri to the auction as they felt that would be a cheaper way to retain the star.But they ended up spending Rs 1.29 crore on the Right to Match card to retain him after Dabang Delhi had outbid everyone in the auction for Chaudhri’s services.It’s also worth noting that the team has a decent set of raiders to support Chaudhari. Maghsoudloujafari will be a key member of the side after being a part of the Iran side that won kabaddi gold in the Asian Games 2018.There’s also Nilesh Salunke, who scored 98 points last season and was also key for Maharashtra in the National Championship and Federation Cup last year, as well as young raiders like Rakshit, Rajnish and New Young Player (NYP) Kamal Singh.On paper, the Telugu Titans have the squad to break their title jinx. However, games are not won on paper and it will be up to coach Kilaru Jagmohan to ensure that their potential can be converted to glory.