Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba Rout Haryana Steelers 53-26

It was a magnificent performance from U Mumba as every player contributed in Haryana Steelers' rout of 53-26. This was their second convincing win from three league matches so far, with the biggest margin of 27 points in the 6th Vivo Pro Kabaddi League in Sonepat on Saturday.The star for U Mumba was Abhishek Singh, who not only got his first Super10 in raids but also contributed at key moments in the defence, getting two tackle points.The much-touted battle between captains Fazel Atrachali in defence and Monu Goyat in attack hardly materialised as the U Mumba leader got the better of his counterpart on every occasion with his timely tackles. Goyat could only manage three points from 9 raids.Atrachali’s towering presence, which saw him bag 7 points from 7 tackles served to inspire his team to perform at their best, with Abhishek’s performance being well supported by Siddharth Desai, who scored 8 from 14 raids and Rohit Baliyan, who scored 7 from 10 raids and one tackle point.Fazel was rightly adjudged the Star Defender of the match.Surinder was also excellent in defence, scoring 3 from 3 tackles.U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani who was looking for a more cohesive and stronger performance from his team would be satisfied with this performance as even the substitute players got a look in and an opportunity to show their skills.