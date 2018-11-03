Pro Kabaddi, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Highlights: As it Happened

Nov 3, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

U Mumba have been among the top teams in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 so far, losing just one of their seven fixtures. Their defence, offence, and even their substitutes have been contributing evenly to the team’s cause, making them one of the most dangerous outfits in the league. The only two fixtures that U Mumba failed to claim a victory in during this campaign were against rivals Puneri Paltan and they will be determined to set the record straight and, more importantly, close down the gap on the Zone A leaders to just three points.