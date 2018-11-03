Pro Kabaddi, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Highlights: As it Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.
The opening game of a fascinating weekend in Greater Noida sees Puneri Paltan battle U Mumba for the third time in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Saturday.
It was an exciting first-half with a steady ascend of points on our part. Leading with 9.— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) November 3, 2018
Good going #Mumboys!#UMumba #VivoProkabaddi #MeMumba #PUNvMUM pic.twitter.com/KFiiiWju6h
U Mumba have been among the top teams in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 so far, losing just one of their seven fixtures. Their defence, offence, and even their substitutes have been contributing evenly to the team’s cause, making them one of the most dangerous outfits in the league. The only two fixtures that U Mumba failed to claim a victory in during this campaign were against rivals Puneri Paltan and they will be determined to set the record straight and, more importantly, close down the gap on the Zone A leaders to just three points.
The first two Maharashtra Derbies of the campaign served up two of the most exciting games of Season 6, with both going down to the very last raid of the match.
Puneri Paltan earned a draw in U Mumba’s final raid of the match in their first encounter in Chennai and triumphed over them in even more dramatic fashion with a Super Tackle on U Mumba ace Siddharth Desai in their home leg. U Mumba will want to level the scores when they meet Puneri Paltan in Greater Noida.
