GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | November 3, 2018, 10:28 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan through our live blog.

The opening game of a fascinating weekend in Greater Noida sees Puneri Paltan battle U Mumba for the third time in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex on Saturday.
Read More
Nov 3, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

That's the end of the proceedings here, U Mumba with another dominant win here and they win this one 31-21! Easy victory for the side from Mumbai here. 

Nov 3, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Final 2.30 minutes left here and that seems like mere formality, Puneri Paltan's raiding has been way below the mark here. Just 5 raid points today. U Mumba lead 29-19 at the moment

Nov 3, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

All Out! Surendra Singh inflicts the all out there on Puneri Paltan. U Mumba have now rushed to a 10-point lead and they are up 28-18 at the moment. Just over 5 minutes remaining here

Nov 3, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)

U Mumba get the points there and now it seems to be all over for Puneri Paltan, just one player remaining and its 25-18 in U Mumba's favour now

Nov 3, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan's defence is more than keeping them in the game. GB More with yet another supertackle there and now its 22-18 in favour of U Mumba. Can Puneri Paltan improve their raiding here?

Nov 3, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan with a super tackle there and reduce U Mumba's lead to 5 points, still 12 minutes remaining in the game. Currently, 21-16 in U Mumba's favour

Nov 3, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)

Super Tackle from U Mumba there and now they lead 20-14, comeback getting tougher and tougher for Puneri Paltan now!

Nov 3, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)

The second half begins here and Puneri Paltan will need to do something sensational to comeback into this game..U Mumba currently lead 19-10

Nov 3, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)
Nov 3, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

That's the end of the first half. Pune certainly missing Nitin Tomar in the raids here, completely dominant U Mumba so far here. They lead 19-10 at half-time here

Nov 3, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)

Pune's defence has certainly been top notch but its the raiders who need to step up at the moment, Currently 17-9 in U Mumba's favour

Nov 3, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)

Abhishek with a do or die raid here for U Mumba after a couple of empty raids here, and he fails as he goes into the lobby area. Good defence from Pradeep Narwal there and U Mumba lead 15-7 at the moment

Nov 3, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)

Pune have been avoiding it for some time but finally U Mumba are successful in getting the all-out. They rush to a six-point lead and are now 12-6 up in the game

Nov 3, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

Do or die raid for U Mumba there,Abhishek Singh successful for U Mumba otherwise Pune would have drawn level there. It's 7-3 in U Mumba's favour at the moment

Nov 3, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

Super Tackle from the Puneri Paltan and they get two points there, superb that and it gets them back in the game. Kadian with a double thigh hold there. Currently 5-3 in U Mumba's favour

Nov 3, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

U Mumba have taken an early lead here and Puneri Paltan are already down to three men here, things looking bright for U Mumba as they lead 4-1 at the moment

Nov 3, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)

Darshan Kadian with a superb raid for U Mumba there, he takes out two players on the two flanks and U Mumba now lead 2-1

Nov 3, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

Deepak Dahiya with a running hand touch there and he gets Puneri Paltan off the mark here, they take the first points of the game and now lead 1-0

Nov 3, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

U Mumba have been among the top teams in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 so far, losing just one of their seven fixtures. Their defence, offence, and even their substitutes have been contributing evenly to the team’s cause, making them one of the most dangerous outfits in the league. The only two fixtures that U Mumba failed to claim a victory in during this campaign were against rivals Puneri Paltan and they will be determined to set the record straight and, more importantly, close down the gap on the Zone A leaders to just three points. 

Nov 3, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our Pro Kabaddi League coverage, today we have U Mumba taking on Puneri Paltan in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Pro Kabaddi, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Highlights: As it Happened
Image: @ProKabaddi/Twitter

The first two Maharashtra Derbies of the campaign served up two of the most exciting games of Season 6, with both going down to the very last raid of the match.

Puneri Paltan earned a draw in U Mumba’s final raid of the match in their first encounter in Chennai and triumphed over them in even more dramatic fashion with a Super Tackle on U Mumba ace Siddharth Desai in their home leg. U Mumba will want to level the scores when they meet Puneri Paltan in Greater Noida.
  • 02 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE
    NZ vs PAK
    153/7
    20.0 overs
    		 154/4
    19.4 overs
    Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    104/10
    31.5 overs
    		 105/1
    14.5 overs
    India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE
    PAK vs NZ
    148/6
    20.0 overs
    		 146/6
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    377/5
    50.0 overs
    		 153/10
    36.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 224 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    150/5
    20.0 overs
    		 117/10
    19.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...