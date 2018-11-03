GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar-led Bulls Win 35-29

News18.com | November 3, 2018, 10:27 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the live updates from the match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League on News18Sports.

Nov 3, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

BULLS WIN: That's a convincing win for Bulls in the end and they win 35-19 in  a cracker of a match. Rohit Kumar was the clear hero who got 14 raid points.

Nov 3, 2018 10:05 pm (IST)

It looks like Bulls will now run away with the match. Bulls have completely turned the match around. This should be a big relief for Bulls who didn't have a great start to the match. They lead 35-28. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

This match is not yet over for UP. They send out danger man Rohit Kumar. Can they stage a comeback from here? They trail 28-33 currently. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

This is not looking good for UP now. They have squandered away the initiative they had at the start of the half. Well done, Rohit. Bulls lead 32-25. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)

Bulls and Rohit have shone again. He inflicts an all out. They take a four-point lead now. What a match this has been. Bulls lead 29-25. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

This is a big fight between both the teams to top the group. Bulls are not giving it up and are getting points in crucial moments. UP are holding on to the lead with 25-24. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

The match is still evenly poised as Bengaluru are shining in patches. UP are scoring big with their defence. It's 24-20 for UP at the moment. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)

Bulls are now losing steam. Now the onus is on skipper Rohit to produce something special. Pawan Sherwat is trying his best, but it has not been his night. He gets tackled for the fifth time today. It's 22-19 for UP. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

Second half gets underway. And the defence starts in a similar fashion. That's one point to UP as they pin down Kashiling. They lead 21-15. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)
Nov 3, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

HALF TIME: Now UP look settled at the moment and they have slowed things time for now. And they have taken a five-point lead. They lead 20-15 at half-time.

Nov 3, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

The match is changing with each passing moment. Now Yoddha get an all out. That's a four-point lead to Bulls. They lead 18-14 at the moment. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)

Rohit has been saving the day for Bulls. He has saved them from an all out for the fourth time and takes them into the lead. Bulls now lead 13-12. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

UP defence that was looking really strong at the start of the match, seems to be crumbling now. Now Prasanth gets a raid point that takes them to lead again. Yoddha are 12-11 at the moment. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

The problem for Bulls have been that Rohit Kumar has been rather ordinary in the tournament. But out of no where he gets a super raid and three points. It's 10-10 at the moment. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

But suddenly Bulls get a super tackle in the form of Amit Sheoran. They have made a comeback in the match. And now the scoreboard looks completely different. Bulls have made it 6-7. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

Bulls do get a couple of points but they haven't been able to get past UP defences till now. UP are leading 6-2 currently and it's not looking good for Bulls. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Now Narender gets another tackle point. UP are making a strong statement here at the moment. And three big raiders from Bulls are out at the moment. It's 4-0 at the moment. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:15 pm (IST)

UP defence has started really well. They have rectified their mistake from the previous match against Thalaivas. They lead 3-0 already. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

The match gets underway and Bulls start raiding. Rohit Kumar comes for the first raid, but doesn't start really well. Yoddha open their account. It's 1-0. 

Nov 3, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls. Yoddha didn't have the best of start to their home leg and they would like to change that.

  • 02 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE
    NZ vs PAK
    153/7
    20.0 overs
    		 154/4
    19.4 overs
    Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    104/10
    31.5 overs
    		 105/1
    14.5 overs
    India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 31 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE
    PAK vs NZ
    148/6
    20.0 overs
    		 146/6
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    377/5
    50.0 overs
    		 153/10
    36.2 overs
    India beat West Indies by 224 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    150/5
    20.0 overs
    		 117/10
    19.1 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...