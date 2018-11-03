Pro Kabaddi, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar-led Bulls Win 35-29
News18.com | November 3, 2018, 10:27 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the match between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League on News18Sports.
Nov 3, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)
BULLS WIN: That's a convincing win for Bulls in the end and they win 35-19 in a cracker of a match. Rohit Kumar was the clear hero who got 14 raid points.
Nov 3, 2018 10:05 pm (IST)
It looks like Bulls will now run away with the match. Bulls have completely turned the match around. This should be a big relief for Bulls who didn't have a great start to the match. They lead 35-28.
Nov 3, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)
This match is not yet over for UP. They send out danger man Rohit Kumar. Can they stage a comeback from here? They trail 28-33 currently.
Nov 3, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)
This is not looking good for UP now. They have squandered away the initiative they had at the start of the half. Well done, Rohit. Bulls lead 32-25.
Nov 3, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)
Bulls and Rohit have shone again. He inflicts an all out. They take a four-point lead now. What a match this has been. Bulls lead 29-25.
Nov 3, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)
This is a big fight between both the teams to top the group. Bulls are not giving it up and are getting points in crucial moments. UP are holding on to the lead with 25-24.
Nov 3, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)
The match is still evenly poised as Bengaluru are shining in patches. UP are scoring big with their defence. It's 24-20 for UP at the moment.
Nov 3, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)
Bulls are now losing steam. Now the onus is on skipper Rohit to produce something special. Pawan Sherwat is trying his best, but it has not been his night. He gets tackled for the fifth time today. It's 22-19 for UP.
Nov 3, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)
Second half gets underway. And the defence starts in a similar fashion. That's one point to UP as they pin down Kashiling. They lead 21-15.