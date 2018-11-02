Pro Kabaddi, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: As it Happened

Nov 2, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Cover defender Jeeva Kumar and Ajay Thakur have served up some tasty battles in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. While Thakur has usually had the better of Jeeva when the two have gone head-to-head managing 13 raid points, Jeeva isn’t one to be left behind, having gone one up over Thakur 9 times. Thakur though has averaged 11 against U.P. Yoddha in 4 encounters while being tackled only once and this will give him an edge heading into the battle. Jeeva will be tasked with keeping Thakur quiet and will want to help his side get the better of Thakur.