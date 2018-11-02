Pro Kabaddi, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights: As it Happened

The action shifts to Greater Noida as U.P. Yoddha start their home leg against Tamil Thalaivas at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in a Zone B encounter on Friday. Having won the first encounter between the sides this season, U.P. Yoddha will look to win the maiden VIVO Pro Kabaddi match in Greater Noida as they seek to go top of their zone.
Read More
Nov 2, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
TAMIL THALAIVAS WIN: Another all-out for Thalaivas. This is the third one that they have inflicted on the opposition tonight. They move to 44-23 now. The match finally comes to an end.
Nov 2, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
Thalaivas have just stamped their authority on the match and haven't given any chance to UP create raiding opportunities. This is the kind of dominance you expect from a side like Thalaivas. They lead 40-22.
Nov 2, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde is on the bench now and hasn't moved from his 9 raid points since. But he has done his job and give his team a substantial lead. Thalaivas lead 35-20 at the moment.
Nov 2, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
Jasvir has been a cause of worry for Thalaivas who has been caught thrice. UP on the other hand are continuing their disastrous night. Thalaivas still lead 34-18.
Nov 2, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)
As Sukesh has taken over the responsibility of raiding, Ajay Thakur hasn't raided much. Thalaivas lead 33-15.
Nov 2, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
The match has come to bit of a standstill where Thalaivas are not putting much effort in raiding. The onus is on UP to control the pace of the match so that they can make a comeback. Thalaivas lead 29-14.
UPs defense has finally shown some grit as they manage to tackle Sukesh twice in as many attempts. And Manjeet gets two raid points here. TT still lead 26-13.
Nov 2, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
The match resumes and this has been Thalaivas' night. It is safe to say that UP just don't have enough ammo to make a comeback in the match.
Nov 2, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)
HALF TIME: This has been a brilliant performance by Thalaivas as their raiding and defence have both fired. They lead by a whopping 26-11 at the moment.
Nov 2, 2018 8:28 pm (IST)
UP has been ordinary today. They have just not looked in their elements today. Their raiding has been a total failure. The score has moved 25-11.
Nov 2, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)
After a small time out, UP will look to turnaround a few things in the match. Thalaivas will be looking to not let the initiative slip. The score has now moved to 23-8.
Nov 2, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)
That's one raid point for Sukesh and that means it's another all out for UP. This is not looking good for them at the moment. The score has already moved to 21-7.
Nov 2, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)
Sukesh has been brilliant tonight. In his comeback match he has gotten five points from as many raids. This could be good news for Thalaivas. It's 16-7 for Thalaivas.
Nov 2, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
In the first 10 minutes it has been Thalaivas who have dominated the proceedings. UP have failed to raid and get points from it. Thalaivas cruise to 13-7 with defence showing great skill.
Nov 2, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)
Make that three point for Thalaivas as they inflict an all out on the opposition. They have already taken control of the match, UP have a lot of work to do. While Sukesh Hegde is waging a lone battle in raiding. It's 11-5.
Nov 2, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)
This is a brilliant start by Thalaivas and Majeet Chillar who has already bagged two tackle points. They have just shown what they are capable of. They race to 7-3.
Nov 2, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)
This time Rishank comes for a raid but Amit Hooda tackles him well. This is good start for Thalaivas. They lead 4-2 at the moment as left corner has emerged as a problem for UP till now.
Nov 2, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)
Srikanth Jadhav comes for a raid for Yoddhas. He doesn't get a point as Jasvir comes for a raid as he manages to get one. It's 3-1 for Thalaivas.
Nov 2, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)
The first raid takes place from UP and the raider gets a bonus point at least. It's one point for Tamil's as well as they throw the raider out of the court. It's 1-1.
Nov 2, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
We are just moments away from the start of the first match here. Let's see how the match pans out for both the teams. A crucial encounter for both of them.
Nov 2, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)
Having been the top defender for Tamil Thalaivas this season, Manjeet Chhillar has returned 24 points in 8 games. He averages 4 tackle points against U.P. Yoddha, higher than his season average of 3, and Tamil Thalaivas will hope his vast experience can inspire them back to winning ways.
Nov 2, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)
Shrikant Jadhav returned with 12 points against Dabang Delhi K.C. and is in excellent form. That he is being ably supported in the raiding department will only spur him on. U.P. Yoddha will want another good performance from the raider, particularly since Tamil Thalaivas have the seasoned Manjeet Chhillar and the in-form Amit Hooda in their ranks.
Nov 2, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)
Cover defender Jeeva Kumar and Ajay Thakur have served up some tasty battles in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. While Thakur has usually had the better of Jeeva when the two have gone head-to-head managing 13 raid points, Jeeva isn’t one to be left behind, having gone one up over Thakur 9 times. Thakur though has averaged 11 against U.P. Yoddha in 4 encounters while being tackled only once and this will give him an edge heading into the battle. Jeeva will be tasked with keeping Thakur quiet and will want to help his side get the better of Thakur.
Nov 2, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas lost their previous game against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Ajay Thakur however continued his excellent form as he notched up 7 raid points. Experienced raiders Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir Singh chipped in as well with 9 raid points between them. Amit Hooda was on a verge of a High 5 in the previous outing and he should be instrumental in containing Shrikant and Prashanth.
Nov 2, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)
U.P. Yoddha put in a brilliant raiding performance as they narrowly beat Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous match. Their two key raiders managed Super 10s as young Shrikant Jadhav returned with 12 points and Prashanth Kumar Rai managed 11 points. The duo accounted for 23 of the 25 raid points in the match, which means Tamil Thalaivas will have to bolster their defence against them. U.P. Yoddha will hope for another strong performance from the two as they seek a second victory over Tamil Thalaivas this season.
Nov 2, 2018 7:42 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the PKL match between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thaliavas. The latter will be desperate to turn things around as they are lying in the bottom of the table. As for Yoddhar, they'll look to start the home leg with a bang.
UP Yoddha in action against Tamil Thalaivas. (PKL Image)
U.P. Yoddha have succumbed to defeat only once and have come out on top in two encounters in their 4 meetings so far in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The two sides have always produced close encounters and another one will mean the fans are in for a treat.