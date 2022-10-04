Pro Kabbadi League: Complete Schedule of the Coveted Kabbadi Competition

Kabbadi fans will be in for a treat as the Pro Kabaddi League returns on October 7. B The league will begin with a spectacular opening featuring triple headers on the first three days of the season. Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad will host the ninth season of India’s elite Kabbadi competition.

The first leg of the season will be held in the Sree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, followed by the second leg at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, before the action transfers to Hyderabad for the final leg.

Reigning champions Dabang Delhi will start the season against season 2 winners U Mumba, while the second match of the first day will be a southern derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, followed by a match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas.

Here is the full schedule of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022:

October 7

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

7:30 PM IST

October 7

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

8:30 PM IST

October 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas

9:30 PM IST

October 8

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

7:30 PM IST

October 8

Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas

8:30 PM IST

October 8

Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers

9:30 PM IST

October 9

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

7:30 PM IST

October 9

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

8:30 PM IST

October 9

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

9:30 PM IST

October 10

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

7:30 PM IST

October 10

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants

8:30 PM IST

October 11

Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas

7:30 PM IST

October 11

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

8:30 PM IST

October 12

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

7:30 PM IST

October 12

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi

8:30 PM IST

October 14

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

7:30 PM IST

October 14

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8:30 PM IST

October 14

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan

9:30 PM IST

October 15

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

7:30 PM IST

October 15

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

8:30 PM IST

October 15

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

9:30 PM IST

October 16

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

7:30 PM IST

October 16

UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

8:30 PM IST

October 17

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

7:30 PM IST

October 17

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

8:30 PM IST

October 18

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7:30 PM IST

October 18

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan

8:30 PM IST

October 19

Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas

7:30 PM IST

October 19

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

8:30 PM IST

October 21

U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

7:30 PM IST

October 21

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

8:30 PM IST

October 21

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

9:30 PM IST

October 22

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

7:30 PM IST

October 22

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

8:30 PM IST

October 22

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants

9:30 PM IST

October 23

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

7:30 PM IST

October 23

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

8:30 PM IST

October 25

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7:30 PM IST

October 25

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

8:30 PM IST

October 26

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

7:30 PM IST

October 26

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

8:30 PM IST

October 28

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7:30 PM IST

October 28

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

8:30 PM IST

October 28

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

9:30 PM IST

October 29

Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi

7:30 PM IST

October 29

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

8:30 PM IST

October 29

Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba

9:30 PM IST

October 30

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

7:30 PM IST

October 30

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

8:30 PM IST

October 31

Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates

7:30 PM IST

October 31

UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans

8:30 PM IST

November 1

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

7:30 PM IST

November 1

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls

8:30 PM IST

November 2

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

7:30 PM IST

November 2

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

8:30 PM IST

November 4

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

7:30 PM IST

November 4

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8:30 PM IST

November 4

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan

9:30 PM IST

November 5

Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors

7:30 PM IST

November 5

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

8:30 PM IST

November 5

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

9:30 PM IST

November 6

Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants

7:30 PM IST

November 6

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

8:30 PM IST

November 7

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

7:30 PM IST

November 7

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

8:30 PM IST

November 8

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas

7:30 PM IST

November 8

TBC vs TBC

8:30 PM IST

