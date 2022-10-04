Pro Kabbadi League: Complete Schedule of the Coveted Kabbadi Competition

Kabbadi fans will be in for a treat as the Pro Kabaddi League returns on October 7. B The league will begin with a spectacular opening featuring triple headers on the first three days of the season. Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad will host the ninth season of India’s elite Kabbadi competition.
The first leg of the season will be held in the Sree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, followed by the second leg at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, before the action transfers to Hyderabad for the final leg.
ALSO READ: National Games Round Up: Pole-vaulter Siva Lends Icing on Services Cake With National Record
Reigning champions Dabang Delhi will start the season against season 2 winners U Mumba, while the second match of the first day will be a southern derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, followed by a match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddhas.
Here is the full schedule of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022:
October 7
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
7:30 PM IST
October 7
Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
8:30 PM IST
October 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
9:30 PM IST
October 8
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
7:30 PM IST
October 8
Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
8:30 PM IST
October 8
Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
9:30 PM IST
October 9
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
7:30 PM IST
October 9
Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
8:30 PM IST
October 9
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
9:30 PM IST
October 10
U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
7:30 PM IST
October 10
Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
8:30 PM IST
October 11
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
7:30 PM IST
October 11
Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
8:30 PM IST
October 12
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
7:30 PM IST
October 12
UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi
8:30 PM IST
October 14
Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
7:30 PM IST
October 14
Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
8:30 PM IST
October 14
Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
9:30 PM IST
October 15
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
7:30 PM IST
October 15
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
8:30 PM IST
October 15
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
9:30 PM IST
October 16
Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
7:30 PM IST
October 16
UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
8:30 PM IST
October 17
Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
7:30 PM IST
ALSO READ: Spain Striker Gerard Moreno Doubtful for FIFA World Cup After Hamstring Injury
October 17
Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers
8:30 PM IST
October 18
Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
7:30 PM IST
October 18
Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
8:30 PM IST
October 19
Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
7:30 PM IST
October 19
Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
8:30 PM IST
October 21
U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
7:30 PM IST
October 21
Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
8:30 PM IST
October 21
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
9:30 PM IST
October 22
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
7:30 PM IST
October 22
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
8:30 PM IST
October 22
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
9:30 PM IST
October 23
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
7:30 PM IST
October 23
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
8:30 PM IST
October 25
Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
7:30 PM IST
October 25
Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
8:30 PM IST
October 26
Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
7:30 PM IST
October 26
Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
8:30 PM IST
October 28
Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
7:30 PM IST
October 28
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
8:30 PM IST
October 28
Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
9:30 PM IST
October 29
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
7:30 PM IST
October 29
Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
8:30 PM IST
October 29
Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
9:30 PM IST
October 30
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
7:30 PM IST
October 30
Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi
8:30 PM IST
October 31
Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
7:30 PM IST
October 31
UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
8:30 PM IST
November 1
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
7:30 PM IST
November 1
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
8:30 PM IST
November 2
U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
7:30 PM IST
November 2
Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
8:30 PM IST
November 4
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
7:30 PM IST
November 4
Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
8:30 PM IST
November 4
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
9:30 PM IST
November 5
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
7:30 PM IST
November 5
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
8:30 PM IST
November 5
Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
9:30 PM IST
November 6
Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
7:30 PM IST
November 6
Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
8:30 PM IST
November 7
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
7:30 PM IST
November 7
Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
8:30 PM IST
November 8
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas
7:30 PM IST
November 8
TBC vs TBC
8:30 PM IST
Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here