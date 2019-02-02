English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Pro Volleyball League: Kochi Blue Spikers Beat U Mumba Volley 4-1
Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1 in the opening match of the inaugural edition of Pro Volleyball League that started Saturday.
Twitter/Pro Volleyball
Loading...
Kochi: Kochi Blue Spikers beat U Mumba Volley 4-1 in the opening match of the inaugural edition of Pro Volleyball League that started on Saturday.
Led by Manu Joseph's 15 points (14 spikes and one block), Kochi registered a 15-11 15-13 15-8 15-10 5-15 score line to register their first win. For U Mumba, Nicholas Del Bianco was the highest scorer with ten points (9 spikes and 1 block).
Kochi took the initiative in the first set. Kochi's star player David Lee looked pepped with the massive crowd support getting points through spikes, blocks and serves in the first set.
At the first technical time out (TTO), Kochi led by 8-5 and continued to dominate both in defence and attack taking two consecutive points to go up by 10-5.
U Mumba Volley tried to make a comeback but Kochi kept the pressure on and finished off the set by 15-11. For Kochi, Joseph was the highest scorer in first set scoring five points.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Led by Manu Joseph's 15 points (14 spikes and one block), Kochi registered a 15-11 15-13 15-8 15-10 5-15 score line to register their first win. For U Mumba, Nicholas Del Bianco was the highest scorer with ten points (9 spikes and 1 block).
Kochi took the initiative in the first set. Kochi's star player David Lee looked pepped with the massive crowd support getting points through spikes, blocks and serves in the first set.
At the first technical time out (TTO), Kochi led by 8-5 and continued to dominate both in defence and attack taking two consecutive points to go up by 10-5.
U Mumba Volley tried to make a comeback but Kochi kept the pressure on and finished off the set by 15-11. For Kochi, Joseph was the highest scorer in first set scoring five points.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Box Office Day 1: Sonam Kapoor Film Has a Weak Start, Earns Less Than Uri
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results