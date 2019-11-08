Take the pledge to vote

Pro Volleyball League Season 2 to Kick Off From February 7 Next Year

The second season of Pro Volleyball League will take place from February 7 to March 1.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:34 PM IST
Pro Volleyball League Season 2 to Kick Off From February 7 Next Year
File image of Pro Volleyball League. (Photo Credit: @ProVolleyballIN)

New Delhi: The second season of the Pro Volleyball League will kick off from February 7 next year, Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) said on Friday.

After a series of meetings involving VFI, Baseline Ventures India Pvt Ltd and world governing body (FIVB), it was announced that the second season will be longer than Season 1 and will feature a total of 22 matches with the final of the league to be played on March 1.

"The RuPay Pro Volleyball League is turning out to be a real game changer. The league has given new aspirations to the young volleyball players of the country and provided an opportunity for our volleyball players to rub shoulders with some of the best in the world," said VFI president S Vasudevan.

Talking about FIVB's plans for the sport in the country, FIVB General Director, Fabio Azevedo said, "The development of the national league is key in preparation of the top national team players on the road to Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"It's a sign of the importance we give to this league that FIVB President Dr Ary Graa will attend the finals in March.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
