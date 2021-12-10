Pro Wrestler Chris Jericho Hospitalised in UK: Report

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho has reportedly cancelled his current tour performance at the venue Sin City in Swansea with his band Fozzy after being hospitalised for a non-COVID medical issue. Jericho is now taking a vacation from AEW appearances to perform a 12-date “Save The World” tour of the UK with the band Fozzy, though the event scheduled for December 10 has been cancelled on a short notice.

The venue shared a message from the band that read, “Chris was checked into Hospital by doctors, with a non-Covid related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturdays show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible.”

Additionally, they apologised for the unavoidable brevity of the notice and mentioned that after a year of closures and rescheduled events, they were heartbroken to be forced to close once more. They went on to wish Jericho a swift recovery, saying, “We very much hope he and the band are able to complete their UK tour and return safely to their families for Christmas.”

AEW Superstar Jericho has not only maintained his physical fitness at the highest levels for 31 years, he is still one of professional wrestling’s top draws at the age of 51.While some fans have assumed that Jericho’s extended absence from AEW means he’s reaching the end of his wrestling career, he told Newsweek that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“There’s really no reason to stop for me because it’s fun for me to work with this whole new generation of stars that are growing into their own and helping them," he was quoted as saying.

