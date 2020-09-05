Probably the Saddest and Funniest Thing of My Career, Says Tsitsipas After Epic Meltdown in Coric Loss

Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas had a massive meltdown in his US Open third round match against Borna Coric, which saw him get knocked out of the tournament in New York on Saturday. Tsitsipas, at one point, looked like easing into the last 16, but he switched off and Coric put his all on the court and turned the result on its head.

After taking the first set and losing the second, Tsitsipas won the third and in the fourth, he led 5-1 before Coric got the double break back and broke the Greek against to force a fifth. In the fifth set, Tsitsipas had seven break points but converted only one while Coric converted in his only chance. In the fifth set tiebreak then, Coric kept up the heat and won the match 6-7(2), 6-4, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

"This is probably the saddest and funniest at the same time thing that has ever happened in my career!" Tsitsipas tweeted moments after the match.

At one point in the match, his father had almost left the stands, Tsitsipas was that close to winning but Coric showed his monster mentality and saved seven match points in the fourth to eventually take the match.

Tsitsipas was seen opening up his arms and shoulder when he started hitting wayward forehands and backhands - the tension in his muscles evident to naked eye.

Apart from the fact that Coric did raise his game, Tsitsipas looked nervy and vulnerable during his service games when he was to close out the match. Coric jumped to take advantage of those vulnerabilities to carve his way into the Round of 16.

The last match of the day had plenty of drama as it went back and forth. Even in the fifth set, Tsitsipas was up a break but couldn't hold his own serve and lost the advantage right away.

A Greek tragedy indeed!