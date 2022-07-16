Professional Fighters League Set to Launch European Segment Next Year

The Professional Fighters League is set to expand its base in the European mixed martial arts space. The grand launch of PFL Europe was announced on Thursday. The officials conveyed that qualifying bouts for PFL 8 and PFL 9 are set to be played next month and the PFL Europe contracts will be at stake then.

PFL’s CEO Peter Murray, while making the announcement, said that the talented European fighters will get a much-needed chance to take part in the European event. “I am pleased to announce the PFL will launch PFL Europe in 2023 to further advance the sport of MMA and fuel PFL’s next phase of global expansion starting in Europe, the number one international MMA growth region,” said Murray.

The PFL boss said Europe has many top fighters ready to step into the ring. “Passionate MMA fans throughout the region will now have access to premium events staged in Europe,” he added.

The official Twitter handle of PFL posted a 27-second-long footage of the matches and announced their brand new plan. “PFL Europe will leverage the sports-season format and provide a direct avenue for the best European fighters to make it to the main PFL Season,” read the caption of post the shared by PFL.

The European segment will not be featuring prominent stars. The 2023 season of the European series will reportedly be focusing on young talents. A good show in the event will help them to seal their berth in the main roster.

American mixed martial star Kayla Harrison and Canada’s Rory MacDonald will be in action in their respective matches ahead of the recent expansion move.

PFL was launched back in 2018. It currently has six weight-divisions- featherweight 145, women’s lightweight 155, lightweight 155, welterweight 170, light heavyweight 205 and heavyweight 265.

Here is the line-up of the PFL Europe qualifying bouts –

PFL 8, August 13, Cardiff

Will Fleury vs Kenneth Bergh

Nathan Kelly vs TBA

Vojto Barborik vs Radu Maxim

Mokhtar Benkaci vs Francesco Nuzzi

PFL 9, August 20, London

Dakota Ditcheva vs Hassna Jaber

Louie Sutherland vs Abraham Bably

Tayo Odunjo vs Magnus Iversen

Ali Taleb vs Kenji Bortoluzzi

