Promising Young Bodybuilder Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan Passes Away

Promising up and coming bodybuilder Senthil Kumaran Selvarajan passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Apart from Selvarajan, international bodybuilder Jagdish Lad died due to coronavirus early in May. Last year, bodybuilder Satnam Khattra had also died of a heart attack after a short period of illness. While Selvarajan’s cause of death is not yet public, generationiron.com said its sources believed his passing away as a result of a heart attack.

Selvarajan is on from Tamil Nadu and had won Mr. India and then finished second at the Shery Classic in 2013. The bodybuilder was well-respected in the Indian bodybuilding scene and the man showed a lot of potential.

Selvarajan was very active on social media and with his impressive physique, he tried to motivate his followers towards fitness. His final post on Instagram had a photograph of him flaunting his physique, along with which he wrote, “Wait … will wait … until the day of my life on the International Stage . Soon …"

Last month, Selvarajan had also posted a before and after picture of himself, where he showed the change in him from after the first phase of coronavirus lockdown to just before the second phase of the lockdown.

In the first picture, Selvarajan’s body muscles were not tight and his arms had also thined down. He then worked hard on himself and got back into the best of shapes. He spoke about how Covid-19 wasted a couple of years and at the end of the post, he asked, “2021 ??? Will you leave us to survive. It’s a Big Question Mark ."

Now that sentence strikes a very tragic irony. He is survived by his wife and son.

