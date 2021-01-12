Promoted Spezia Beats Sampdoria 2-1 In Ligurian Derby

News18 Logo

LA SPEZIA, Italy: Spezia beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a Ligurian derby on Monday to register consecutive victories for the first time in its debut Serie A.

It was also Spezia’s first home win; having won at Napoli last week.

MBala Nzola converted a second-half penalty for the winner after a header from Spezia captain Claudio Terzi put the hosts ahead early.

Antonio Candreva equalized for Samp before the break with an acrobatic volley.

Spezia moved five points clear of the drop zone, while Samp remained 11th.

Sampdoria standout Fabio Quagliarella was rested.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


