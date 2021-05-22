Proposed Best-of-Five Scoring System in Badminton Rejected in Annual Meeting

The new proposed best-of-five scoring system for badminton has been rejected in the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday. The proposed scoring system was to have five games of 11 points each instead of the current best-of-three games of 21 points. The proposal which was notably from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives, seconded by Badminton Asia was to amend “Laws of Badminton relating to the Scoring System" but the idea was rejected.

Early last month, the BWF president Poul-Erik Hoyer Larsen said he welcomed the proposal. “The proposed scoring- system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans.

“The last time this topic was tabled, it did resonate with a significant section of our membership with a narrow verdict met. We concede the timing was not right back then but I’m pleased to see this being driven by the membership once more," he said.

BWF had previously too put forward the proposal to make the sport more attractive to the audience and reduce the length of matches. But the proposal was turned down then as well.

This time, the change in scoring system was being looked to implement at the Tokyo Olympics, starting July 23. However, the new scoring system has been pushed to the backburner once again with the proposal being rejected for the second time.

