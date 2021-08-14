Proud of Our Daughters: President Ram Nath Kovind Hosts Indian Olympic Contingent Over High Tea

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics contingent over a ‘High Tea’ at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Saturday.

“The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation," President Kovind said at the event.

“We’re especially proud of our daughters who displayed world-class performance despite facing many challenges. You gave us a reason to celebrate amid COVID. Sometimes you win & sometimes you lose when you participate in a game but every time you learn a new thing," President he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended an invitation to the entire Indian contingent, who took in the Tokyo Olympics, as special guests for the Independence Day parade on August 15. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.

PM Modi will meet the athletes personally and interact with them at his residence.

India recorded the most medals won at an Olympics with seven medals – one gold, two silver, four bronze – at Tokyo 2020.

Mirabai Chanu won Silver in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting, PV Sindhu clinched Bronze in the women’s singles badminton as Lovlina Borgohain bagged Bronze, women’s welterweight boxing. The Men’s Hockey Team won the bronze medal as Ravi Kumar Dahiya got Silver in men’s 57 kg wrestling and Bajrang Punia won Bronze in the men’s 65 kg wrestling. Lastly, Neeraj Chopra became India’s first track and field gold medal winner at Tokyo Olympics and also the second Indian to have won an individual gold medal at the Olympics as he won the men’s javelin throw event.

