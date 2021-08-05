Proud of These Legends: Coach Grham Reid Takes to Twitter to Celebrate Indian Men's Hockey Team's Bronze Win

Indian men’s hockey team created history as they won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeating Germany to clinch their first medal in hockey after 41 years. India is on cloud nine as the hockey team beat the mighty Germany 5-4 to win the Olympic bronze medal. Despite the adversities, India came back 1-3 from behind to beat the Germans in the bronze play-off match and coach Graham Reid could not be any happier, making an entire nation laud the valiant effort of the Indian men’s hockey team to achieve their dreams and create history.

The 57-year-old coach, who was a part of Australia’s men’s hockey team to win silver in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, added another medal to his career, this time as the Indian men’s hockey team’s coach since taking on the responsibility in 2019. Coach Reid took Twitter to celebrate the historic victory, posing with the men’s team in the bus.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – LIVE | FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | MEDALS TALLY | PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

Pretty proud of these legends! pic.twitter.com/Kms2gcuvJp— Graham Reid (@reidgj) August 5, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to celebrate the historic occasion and congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team. Olympian and India gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team, among others.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India!A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻 Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021

After Indian won the bronze play-off match against Germany, coach Reid stated that history has been created after a lot of sacrifices which generally goes unseen.

Along with captain Manpreet Singh, the coach went on to state that he is ‘privileged’ be a part of India’s historic win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Men in Blue were 1-3 down, however, Reid’s team talk to the players was to ‘never lose hope’ after going down to the opposition. The coach went on to say that ‘it’s never over until it’s over’. The coach was all praise for goalie P R Sreejesh who played a crucial role in keeping India’s hopes alive. Sreejesh went all out to block shots from the German attackers, keeping India in contention for bronze.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here