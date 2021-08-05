CHANGE LANGUAGE
Proud of These Legends: Coach Grham Reid Takes to Twitter to Celebrate Indian Men's Hockey Team's Bronze Win
Proud of These Legends: Coach Grham Reid Takes to Twitter to Celebrate Indian Men's Hockey Team's Bronze Win

A 41-year wait has ended in Tokyo. India’s men hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 to clinch bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics (Twitter)

Graham Reid, who was a part of Australia’s men’s hockey team to win silver in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, added another medal to his career, this time as the Indian men’s hockey team’s coach since taking on the responsibility in 2019.

Indian men’s hockey team created history as they won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, defeating Germany to clinch their first medal in hockey after 41 years. India is on cloud nine as the hockey team beat the mighty Germany 5-4 to win the Olympic bronze medal. Despite the adversities, India came back 1-3 from behind to beat the Germans in the bronze play-off match and coach Graham Reid could not be any happier, making an entire nation laud the valiant effort of the Indian men’s hockey team to achieve their dreams and create history.

The 57-year-old coach, who was a part of Australia’s men’s hockey team to win silver in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, added another medal to his career, this time as the Indian men’s hockey team’s coach since taking on the responsibility in 2019. Coach Reid took Twitter to celebrate the historic victory, posing with the men’s team in the bus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to celebrate the historic occasion and congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team. Olympian and India gold medalist Abhinav Bindra and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated the Indian men’s hockey team, among others.

After Indian won the bronze play-off match against Germany, coach Reid stated that history has been created after a lot of sacrifices which generally goes unseen.

Along with captain Manpreet Singh, the coach went on to state that he is ‘privileged’ be a part of India’s historic win at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Men in Blue were 1-3 down, however, Reid’s team talk to the players was to ‘never lose hope’ after going down to the opposition. The coach went on to say that ‘it’s never over until it’s over’. The coach was all praise for goalie P R Sreejesh who played a crucial role in keeping India’s hopes alive. Sreejesh went all out to block shots from the German attackers, keeping India in contention for bronze.

first published:August 05, 2021, 15:04 IST