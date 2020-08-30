SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Przybylko, Union Beat D.C. United, Extend Unbeaten Streak

Przybylko, Union Beat D.C. United, Extend Unbeaten Streak

Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat D.C. United 41 on Saturday night and extend the Union's regular season unbeaten streak to six games.

CHESTER, Pa.: Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help Philadelphia beat D.C. United 4-1 on Saturday night and extend the Union’s regular season unbeaten streak to six games.

Przybylko tapped a deflected corner kick just in the seventh minute and then ripped a right-footer from the top of the box inside the post to give Philadelphia (4-1-3) a 2-0 lead in the 16th minute. The 27-year-old German, who scored 15 goals in 26 games last season, had his second career multi-goal game.

Sergio Santos ran onto a long through ball from Jos Martnez and ripped a left-footer past goalkeeper Chris Seitz in the 21st and Przybylko’s low roller to near the penalty spot set up a first-timer by Brenden Aaronson to make it 4-0 in the 61st minute.

Also Watch

RIL's Retail Arm to Acquire Future Group's Businesses for Rs 24,713 Crore

Julian Gressel scored for D.C. United (1-4-3) in the 63rd.

D.C. has lost back-to-back games and hasn’t won since a 2-1 victory over Inter Miami on March 7.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 30, 2020, 7:13 AM IST
Next Story
Loading