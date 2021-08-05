PS Sreejesh Shares Joyous Photo on Social Media After Historic Win at Tokyo Olympics

The Indian Men’s Hockey team scripted history after clinching the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Even though each player’s contribution in the win has been crucial, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s performance has made a special place in every Indian’s heart. The Men in Blue made it to the medal podium after defeating Germany by 5-4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan. To share the joy post victory, the olympian posted two images on Twitter which are a proof of his raw feelings after the iconic victory.

The first photo which has been clicked just moments after the victory, he can be seen sitting on his knees while screaming out loud with joy. He seems to be so overwhelmed with emotions that he didn’t even remove his protective gear before rejoicing. In the second photo he is flashing a broad smile while walking in the stadium with his protective gear in hand. The hockey player who has been on cloud nine ever since the win captioned the photo as “Let me smile now’’.

Let me smile now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8tYTZEyakU— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 5, 2021

The post unsurprisingly has gone viral on all social media platforms. Netizens have showered all their love and praise for India’s star performer and have congratulated him for the rather unforgettable win. The tweet alone has been liked by over one lakh people in less than seven hours.

Another photo that has been doing the rounds on the Internet shows Sreejesh sitting on the goal post of the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. This snap too was clicked after India won the match. The Germans had got 13 penalty corners, but with Sreejesh at the post they were only successful in converting one of them into a goal.

Sreejesh had been a part of two Olympics before this, but it is only in his third time participation that he and his team have managed to bring home a medal.

