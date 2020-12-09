UEFA Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir Teams Walk Off After Alleged Racial Slur

The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

Here's the moment when Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris Saint-Germain players left the pitch after the fourth official allegedly pointed a racist slur at an Istanbul Basaksehir coach. The proper response. Kick it out. #PSGIBFK pic.twitter.com/jHVWBsWkOo— London's Finest (@LondonsFinestQU) December 8, 2020

⏱️ 14' | #PSGIBFK 🔴 RED CARD| Our assistant coach, Pierre Webo has been sent off with a 'racist' word by the 4th official ref. of the match. Match has stopped for a while.— Istanbul Basaksehir ENG (@ibfk2014En) December 8, 2020

Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon before he was sent off.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said you are racist to Coltescu.

The scored was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.