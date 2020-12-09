News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Football»UEFA Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir Teams Walk Off After Alleged Racial Slur
1-MIN READ

UEFA Champions League: PSG, Basaksehir Teams Walk Off After Alleged Racial Slur

PSG, Basaksehir Teams Walk Off After Alleged Racial Slur (Photo Credit: AFP)

PSG, Basaksehir Teams Walk Off After Alleged Racial Slur (Photo Credit: AFP)

The Champions League game between Paris SaintGermain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir has been interrupted after players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging a fourth official used a racial slur against an assistant coach.

Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by the match referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying that the fourth official had used a racial term against Webo, who is from Cameroon before he was sent off.

Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said you are racist to Coltescu.

The scored was 0-0 when the incident took place about 15 minutes into the match.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...