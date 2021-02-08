PSG Beat Marseille To Keep Pace With Lille And Lyon

PARIS: Paris St Germain claimed a clinical 2-0 win at bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Sunday to keep pace with fellow Ligue 1 title contenders Lille and Olympique Lyonnais.

Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi found the back of the net in the first half to put third-placed PSG on 51 points from 24 games, three behind leaders Lille and one adrift of Olympique Lyonnais, who also won their matches this weekend.

The result left troubled Marseille, who have lost four of their last five games and had Dimitri Payet sent off in the last minute, in ninth place on 33 points from 22 games.

OM have been hit by off-field problems, with supporters breaking into the training centre amid protests against president Jacques-Henri Eyraud, coach Andre Villas-Boas being suspended after offering to resign and city mayor Benoit Payan saying he wanted to sell their Stade Velodrome stadium.