PSG Defender Bernat Faces A Long Spell Out With Knee Injury

Paris SaintGermain defender Juan Bernat faces a long spell out after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain defender Juan Bernat faces a long spell out after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Bernat was helped off the field at Parc des Princes on Wednesday during the 1-0 home win against Metz.

The Spanish left back’s injury further complicates matters in defense for coach Thomas Tuchel, as second choice Layvin Kurzawa was suspended for another five games after being sent off for fighting during last Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Marseille.

PSG has lost two of its three French league games and faces a tough trip to Nice on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: September 17, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
