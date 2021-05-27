PSG Drops Mauricio Pochettino Interview Amid Rumours of His Tottenham Return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is rumoured to have been in talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy for a shock return to the club.Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham in 2019, after which the Argentine stayed away from the game before being hired by the French club PSG in January this year.

Despite getting an 18-month contract by PSG, which won two domestic cups and reached the semis of the Champions League under Pochettino, speculations are rife of his Tottenham return as Levy is looking for a permanent manager. Though the Argentine could not retain the Ligue 1 - the top French league - for the defending champions, he has certainly improved the team’s performance.

Now, PSG has released an interview with Pochettino in what could be seen as an attempt to calm the rumours.In the extensive interview, the PSG manager talked about his “future plans" with the club. The 49-year-old told PSGTV that he is “happy" with the way his players “adapted" to the changes, while also admitting that a lot of things could not be developed due to lack of time.

“But I think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other kinds of ideas on the pitch, it will be possible to do great things in the future," Pochettino said while dwelling on the journey ahead for the Parisians.

The Argentine further said that he is proud of all the players and the staff who put incredible effort to stay alive until the last days of all the competitions.

Highlighting the two title wins of Trophee des Champions and Coupe de France while also reaching the last four of the Champions League despite PSG’s poor form, Pochettino said, “…given the conditions in which we arrived in January, we should be proud of everything, of everyone who participated in this journey."

