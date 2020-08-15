PSG fined for late start to second half vs Atalanta

LISBON Paris St Germain have been fined 30,000 euros ($36,000) by UEFA for causing the second half of their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta to kick off late on Wednesday.

In a statement UEFA said coach Thomas Tuchel had also been warned after being held responsible for the delay.

French champions PSG trailed 1-0 at halftime in Lisbon and were heading for the exit until an incredible late rally saw them overcome the Italian side with goals by Marquinhos and Eric Choupo-Moting, the second coming in stoppage time.

PSG, who have reached their first semi-final in the competition since 1995, will face RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8443 euros)

