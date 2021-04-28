PSG Have a Unmatchable 2-year Deal for Barcelona's Lionel Messi - Report

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly going all out in their pursuit of Barcelona star Lionel Messi. The French champions are eager to lure the Argentine away from Camp Nou, when Messi’s contract ends on June 30.

According to a report in TNT Sports Brazil, PSG have put a two-year offer on the table for Messi.

PSG are looking to quote a sum that will be unmatchable by most other clubs, including the Catalans themselves, the report adds.

PSG are also of the belief that their ambitions are aligned with Messi’s desire to win the Champions League again, backed up by their appearance in last season’s final and their impressive run to the semi-finals - so far - this term.

Messi has helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey and keep the Catalan club I the hunt for La Liga.

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta is desperate to keep hold of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“Everything is progressing adequately," Laporta recently said.

“I will do everything within the club’s capabilities to get him to stay. That’s what we’re doing. Messi is motivated. He is an extraordinary person and I am convinced that he will want to continue at Barca."

