PSG Midfielder Idrissa Gueye Gets Two-match European Ban: UEFA

Paris St Germain midfielder Idrissa Gueye will serve a two-match European suspension for his straight red card in last week’s Champions League semi-final first-leg against Manchester City, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Monday.
Gueye was dismissed in the 77th minute in Paris for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan as City came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in Paris.
The Senegal international was already out of Tuesday’s return leg at the Etihad Stadium through an automatic one-game suspension, but UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has doubled the punishment for “serious rough play".
UEFA has also fined PSG 30,000 euros ($36,159.00) for the delayed kickoff of the match but cleared head coach Mauricio Pochettino of any wrongdoing in relation to the incident.
