News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»PSG Miss Out On Top Spot With Lorient Defeat
1-MIN READ

PSG Miss Out On Top Spot With Lorient Defeat

PSG Miss Out On Top Spot With Lorient Defeat

Paris St Germain missed out on an opportunity to move top of the Ligue 1 standings after they conceded a 32 lastgap defeat at lowly Lorient on Sunday, their first loss in nine competitive games and the first for new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

PARIS: Paris St Germain missed out on an opportunity to move top of the Ligue 1 standings after they conceded a 3-2 last-gap defeat at lowly Lorient on Sunday, their first loss in nine competitive games and the first for new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The French champions went ahead thanks to two Neymar penalties after Laurent Abergel’s opener, only for the hosts to equalise with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and wrap it up in stoppage time courtesy of a Terem Moffi goal.

PSG have 45 points from 22 games and trail Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Girondins de Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, by one point.

Lille, third on 45 points, will go top if they beat second-from bottom Dijon later on Sunday.

Lorient are now 18th on 18 points.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...