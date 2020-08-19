PSG Reach First UEFA Champions League Final: All Statistics from the Match

Paris Saint-Germain wrote a fresh chapter in their history books as they marched into the final of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with an emphatic win against RB Leipzig in Lisbon.
PSG dominated Leipzig throughout the 90 minutes of the game and registered a 3-0 win to make their first final in the club's 50-year history.
Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria found the back of the net in the first half and Juan Bernat added to the scoreline after the break to help PSG glide over the finish line.
Neymar was at the heart of the victory, earning fouls, making incisive runs, giving those intricate passes. Mbappe and Di Maria also played an equally crucial part with the Argentine even getting a goal to his name. Mbappe's runs in the box set Leipzig on fire and their defence was simple unable to give an answer to that.
Leipzig had very little to show in the semi-final with only a couple of moments of spark.
PSG were hunting throughout, making those incisive passes, running in the spaces and wrecking havoc at the Leipzig backline. Leipzig's defence is pretty much to be blamed here as they were just not up to the speed PSG threw at them.
Here are all the statistics from the match:
- PSG are now equal with Real Madrid on the record of scoring in most consecutive matches in a major UEFA competition. Both the teams are at 34, a record Madrid set between 2011-2014.
- Angel Di Maria has been involved in eight Champions League goals this season with three goals and five assists. This is his joint-best performance in a single season, equal with his 2013-14 season with Real Madrid.
- At 27, Angel Di Maria is the second-highest assist maker in the Champions League since his debut in 2007-08. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are tied-first at 32.
- PSG have taken the most number of matches in the European Cup/Champions League to make their first final. Having reached 110 games, they overtook Arsenal 90-game record between 1971-2006.
- PSG are the fifth different French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final. England (8), Germany (6) and Italy (6) have more unique finalists.
- Angel Di Maria has won all 17 Champions League matches he has scored in. Only Patrick Kluivert (25), Gonzalo Higuain (21) and Mohamed Salah (18) have a better record.