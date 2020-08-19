PSG Reach First UEFA Champions League Final: All Statistics from the Match

Paris Saint-Germain wrote a fresh chapter in their history books as they marched into the final of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday with an emphatic win against RB Leipzig in Lisbon.

PSG dominated Leipzig throughout the 90 minutes of the game and registered a 3-0 win to make their first final in the club's 50-year history.

Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria found the back of the net in the first half and Juan Bernat added to the scoreline after the break to help PSG glide over the finish line.

Neymar was at the heart of the victory, earning fouls, making incisive runs, giving those intricate passes. Mbappe and Di Maria also played an equally crucial part with the Argentine even getting a goal to his name. Mbappe's runs in the box set Leipzig on fire and their defence was simple unable to give an answer to that.

Leipzig had very little to show in the semi-final with only a couple of moments of spark.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

PSG were hunting throughout, making those incisive passes, running in the spaces and wrecking havoc at the Leipzig backline. Leipzig's defence is pretty much to be blamed here as they were just not up to the speed PSG threw at them.

Here are all the statistics from the match: