SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Paris Saint-Germain Say Two Players Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Angel Di Maria (second from right) with his PSG teammates. (Photo Credit: AP)

Angel Di Maria (second from right) with his PSG teammates. (Photo Credit: AP)

French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the novel coronavirus

Two Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into quarantine, the club announced on Monday without revealing their identity.

But French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the novel coronavirus.

“Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19,” said a club statement. “The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols.”

Both now face missing PSG’s belated start to the Ligue 1 season away at Racing Lens on Sept. 10 and at home to Olympique Marseille three days later.

The pair both featured for the French club in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Aug. 23.

Next Story
Loading