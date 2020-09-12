SPORTS

1-MIN READ

PSG Sign Right Back Alessandro Florenzi from AS Roma On Loan

Alessandro Florenzi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season's loan from Italian club AS Roma.

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed right back Alessandro Florenzi on a season’s loan from Italian club Roma.

PSG announced the deal on Friday, adding it has an option to buy the 29-year-old Italy defender, who has 36 international caps and captained Roma last season.

The attack-minded Florenzi can also play in midfield and netted 28 goals in 280 games for Roma, including a career-best total of eight in the 2015-16 season.

His arrival puts pressure on Thilo Kehrer to keep his spot in the side following a poor performance against Bayern Munich in the 1-0 Champions League final defeat.

PSG began its league campaign losing at Lens 1-0 on Thursday, and hosts Marseille on Sunday followed by Metz at home on Wednesday.

