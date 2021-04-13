PSG will take on Bayern Munich blitzkrieg as both the sides lock horns once again in the Champions League quarter final. It is the second leg and the hosts will come into this match leading 3-2 on aggregate.

What it means is that PSG will be through even if they hold on to a draw and this will be the second time on the bounce they will be in the semi-final of this competition. For them, Angel Di Maria and Neymar will both be back and they will form the attacking front teaming up with Kylian Mbappe.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without a whole host of players including Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso. These will put a lot of pressure on Hansi Flick as he has to dig deep into his resources. Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman will form the attacking line-up and this should give the Bavarians some hope.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team : Match Details

Wednesday, March 14– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team Suggestion

Captain: Angel di Maria

Vice-captain: Chupo-Moting

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, David Alaba, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Strikers: Angel di Maria, Leroy Sane

Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria; Moise KeanManuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Chupo-Moting

