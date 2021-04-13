What it means is that PSG will be through even if they hold on to a draw and this will be the second time on the bounce they will be in the semi-final of this competition. For them, Angel Di Maria and Neymar will both be back and they will form the attacking front teaming up with Kylian Mbappe.
Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without a whole host of players including Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule and Corentin Tolisso. These will put a lot of pressure on Hansi Flick as he has to dig deep into his resources. Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Kingsley Coman will form the attacking line-up and this should give the Bavarians some hope.
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.PSG vs BAY UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.
PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team : Match Details
Wednesday, March 14– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)
PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team Suggestion
Captain: Angel di Maria
Vice-captain: Chupo-Moting
Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas
Defenders: Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, David Alaba, Niklas Sule
Midfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka
Strikers: Angel di Maria, Leroy SanePSG vs BMU UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Thilo Kehrer; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera; Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel di Maria; Moise KeanPSG vs BMU, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Paris Saint-Germain: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Chupo-Moting
