PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Final, Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich - Playing XI, Football

The UEFA Champions League final on Monday will see a tough competition between first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain and five-time winners Bayern Munich, after both made it to the final with easy victories in the semi-finals. The UEFA Champions League final PSG vs BAY match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio da Luz. The PSG vs BAY UEFA Champions League final fixture is scheduled for 12.30am IST on Monday, August 24.

Bayern Munich have been masterful in front of the goal this season, scoring 42 goals in 10 matches. Before them, only Barcelona managed to score 45 goals in a single campaign in 1999-200, however they achieved it in 16 matches.

PSG vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Dream11 Captain: Lewandowski

Dream11 Vice-Captain: Mbappe

Dream11 Goalkeeper: Neuer

Dream11 Defenders: Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Thiago Silva

Dream11 Midfielders: Verratti, Marquinhos, Thiago

Dream11 Strikers: Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up vs Bayern Munich: Rico, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Verratti, Marquinhos, Herrera, Di Maria, Neymar, Mbappe

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up vs Paris Saint-Germain: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Goretzka, Thiago, Perisic, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski